Avengers: Endgame IMAX Screenings to Unveil Exclusive Look at Next X-Men Movie

Marvel now has the X-Men under their Marvel Studios umbrella, but there is one last Fox adventure for the team of beloved mutants to embark on before their MCU journey begins, and you can get an exclusive look at it thanks to Avengers: Endgame. Endgame is currently dominating the box office, and fans are loving the movie regardless of what format they see it in. Thing is if you see it in IMAX Marvel has a special surprise for you, offering up an exclusive look at the last Fox X-Men film Dark Phoenix.

The movie will be the second crack at the Phoenix storyline for Fox, and Endgame viewers who choose IMAX can get a cool new look at the film simply for seeing the film on the big…well, bigger screen. “This weekend, see an exclusive look of #DarkPhoenix only in #Imax theatres before #AvengersEndgame! Find an IMAX location near you now: http://imax.com/avengers “

The film will presumably be the last time out for this cast, as it will be quite sometime before the X-Men will be introduced into the MCU. As a result, we imagine the X-Men will be completely recast, though who knows, maybe Marvel will bring some particular actors back into the mix. Kevin Feige has said it will be around 5 years before we see the X-Men hit the big screen, so a complete reboot seems like the most predictable path for the franchise to take.

This weekend, see an exclusive look of #DarkPhoenix only in #Imax theatres before #AvengersEndgame! Find an IMAX location near you now: https://t.co/iIOjnHDiDi pic.twitter.com/pqd66SNxJA — IMAX (@IMAX) May 1, 2019

You can find the official description for Dark Phoenix below.

“In DARK PHOENIX, the X-MEN face their most formidable and powerful foe: one of their own, Jean Grey. During a rescue mission in space, Jean is nearly killed when she is hit by a mysterious cosmic force. Once she returns home, this force not only makes her infinitely more powerful but far more unstable. Wrestling with this entity inside her, Jean unleashes her powers in ways she can neither comprehend nor contain. With Jean spiraling out of control and hurting the ones she loves most, she begins to unravel the very fabric that holds the X-Men together. Now, with this family falling apart, they must find a way to unite — not only to save Jean’s soul, but to save our very planet from aliens who wish to weaponize this force and rule the galaxy.”

Dark Phoenix hits theaters on June 7th, while Endgame is in theaters now.

