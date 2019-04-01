‘Avengers: Endgame’ IMAX Standee Puts Captain Marvel At Head Of The Team

The consumer products embargo for Avengers: Endgame has finally lifted and the marketing swing for the upcoming blockbuster is now well underway. As theaters start getting more marketing collateral in, fans have started sharing how their local theaters are helping promote Endgame. In one case, a massive new Avengers: Endgame standee has surfaced that puts Captain Marvel (Carol Danvers) at the forefront of the Avengers.

Shared online by u/ToastBirb, the new standee puts Carol Danvers smack dab in the middle of the sign’s “A,” which has been made to resemble the Avengers logo. Though likely not intentional, the standee was placed in front of the massive Captain Marvel IMAX signed used to promote the solo flick released earlier this month. Outside of Carol’s prominent placement, nothing else new about the standee, as it appears to use the same art as we’ve seen in other prints and pieces of promotional artwork.

Ahead Avenger: Endgame‘s release next month, Captain Marvel is well on its way to a billion-dollar box office haul, currently hauling in $990.6m through four weeks at the worldwide box office. In a previous interview, Larson mentioned she enjoyed playing Danvers mainly because the character has her fair share of flaws.

“I think who she is is just so dynamic and unique, because she is really strong and steadfast and knows who she is, but she also is emotional and feels terrible when she makes a mistake and is deeply flawed, and says the wrong thing,” Larson revealed. “And those were really the things that I was excited about because just playing a superhero that was some like idealized version of perfection just didn’t feel right to me. I like the fact that she doesn’t always do the right thing, and when she doesn’t do the right thing she goes out of her way to make sure that she can fix the mistake.”

Captain Marvel is now in theaters while Avengers: Endgame drops April 26th.

How big of a role do you think Captain Marvel will have in Avengers: Endgame? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below or join the conversation on Twitter by hitting me up at @AdamBarnhardt to chat all things MCU!

