Avengers: Endgame Fans Think Captain America and Iron Man Should Have Switched Endings

Avengers: Endgame fans are arguing whether or not Captain America and Iron Man should have switched endings. Coming out of the massive crossover event, there have been so many people to lament Tony Stark’s fate. In the same vein, some Cap fans believe that his final act in the MCU didn’t quite line up with the character he was painted as all these years. One Marvel fan has a solution, just let them switch. People on Twitter are voicing their opinion on this one and a lot of them wish it was canon. That way the fans could get Iron Man back, and Captain America could have his ultimate sacrifice.

Rachel wrote, “steve rogers and tony stark’s endings should’ve been switched. i said what i said. steve rogers was embodiment of self sacrifice and tony stark deserved to watch his daughter grow up.”

As it stands right now, that is just wishful dreaming as both actors don’t look to be coming back anytime soon. Still, not a day goes by, especially in this period of social distancing, that fans aren’t thinking about the two Avengers. Robert Downey Jr. has been vocal about how much Chris Evans meant to the MCU.

steve rogers and tony stark’s endings should’ve been switched. i said what i said. steve rogers was embodiment of self sacrifice and tony stark deserved to watch his daughter grow up pic.twitter.com/UbP74sc8k4 — rachel (@capswinters) April 5, 2020

“[Evans’] suspension of his own disbelief, regardless of whatever doubts he had, is the reason all these other worlds are able to be built,” Downey recalled in a recent interview. “Starting with Avengers, and then Guardians, and Black Panther. People love to say — and I’ll eat it up — that I’m kind of the progenitor of this whole universe. But if you want to talk about it in terms of team building, and you want to talk about it as the most successful creative relay race in the history of cinema, he was the critical leg.”

“I’ve been in hundreds of scenes with this guy,” he continued. “Nobody laughs more than him. Sometimes he makes me self-conscious, like, ‘Should I be more fun?’ There’s a little bit of, like, just trying to shake out the anxiety. And I’ve also seen him, over the last 10 years, go from being someone who had laughably real social anxiety to someone who has grown more and more comfortable in their own skin.”

Ouch.

as a steve stan i think i speak for all the steve stans when i say we’d rather see him dead than going back to peggy and erasing his whole arc, so i agree — sabiners (@SabinaSinitsyna) April 5, 2020

The other side

Politlely disagree. Tony and Steve’s journies throughout the MCU led to this. Tony didn’t waste his life, and died to make a better world for his daughter (the opposite what Thanos did), and Cap FINALLY got to take something for himself for once after giving for so long. — Bryson T. (@Bry2Turner) April 5, 2020

Welp. I’ll be thinking about this one for hours…

No no no. They all should have joined hands like in guardians of the galaxy to share the power of the stones and everyone lives happily ever after. — Callie (@Callie_O) April 5, 2020

Just unfair

they literally chose to kill nat because Clint has a family and children, but tony has a child and a family, they still decide to kill him, also him going back to the past to Peggy is just messed up — Yara | 40 days⏳ (@6cels) April 5, 2020

Prove each other wrong

1. They choose thd endings for tony and steve to prove each other wrong

2. How is steve getting a life messed up? Tony died so everyone eles would live happy — Steven (@Stevenlaack21) April 5, 2020

Selfless move for sure

I agree!!! But Tony’s made sense Bc he used to be selfish and this closed his character arc to do the most selfless thing — 𝕂𝕒𝕖 𝕄𝕚𝕤𝕤𝕖𝕤 𝔻𝕒𝕖𝕟𝕖𝕣𝕪𝕤 (@thefandomfilms) April 5, 2020

*SNORT*

he flew a nuke into a wormhole but ok — ⎊RIOT (@Pelleliu) April 5, 2020

Wanting the best for everyone

That’s why cap deserved to stay alive. All his life he was making the sacrifice and he finally got the ending he deserved. The impact of him dying wouldn’t be nearly as good as the closure of seeing him finally get what he deserved — Timotheigh (@mickeyrox16) April 5, 2020

Gonna need a moment

Steve’s arc was a man out of his time and he had to learn how to live with that- they completely threw that out the window with the ending,,, i’m mad and i don’t even stan steve i swear 🗿 — august ‎ϟ (@starkmysavior) April 5, 2020

The beef is real

Tony Stark literally sacrifices himself for the greater good in Iron Man 1, 3, Avengers, Ultron, Infinity War and Endgame. His whole deal is self-sacrifice. — Dave (@Save_the_Daves) April 5, 2020

The Point?

No , that’s the point. Tony and Steve are very different people , and normally yes Steve would have self sacrificed and tony wouldint have . But this showcased how much their characters grew , especially Tony’s , the deaths are ironic , that’s why it’s perfect — LUCKS 💛 #LateWithLilly (@teamsuperando) April 5, 2020

People are just not letting this go

Y’all act like Tony didn’t self sacrifice in every single movie — Emily👽🖖 bimba di Boss Doms (@EmilyPennimannn) April 5, 2020

Key line right there!

The scene in endgame where tony is talking to Howard stark, Howard says he wished his kid (Tony) was a girl so he didn’t end up like him because “the greater good never outweighed his self-interest”. Tony proved to his dad that he could be better than that and make him proud pic.twitter.com/SprjjdvO2x — jess 🤘🏼 (@JessCarpener) April 5, 2020

Folks are stuck on Peggy

if they made it this way, they wouldn’t need to do the whole peggy thing which doesn’t make sense anyway — mia KaRrol (@EvanssonIsLove) April 5, 2020

BIG SAME

This would’ve hurt me mentally either way — iiOmq ‎⎊ ItzOreoz (@BrokenAvenger_) April 5, 2020

Some people are good with it

I disagree. Steve made enough sacrifices in his life and deserved a good life for himself. Tony had the chance to live the life he wanted and after dying, he left a legacy behind to pass the torch. — ruxy⍟⧗۞४ (@Ruxx251) April 5, 2020

Whew, hollow though?

But that would be an empty ending. Steve needs to be happy, to have what he didn’t had: a life outside of war. He need it to be with the love of his life.



Tony need it to sacrifise, when he most had to loose. Since he enjoy the beauty of a relax life. He was the right one — Yody Sanchez #TLJGang (@YodySanchez1) April 5, 2020

SOBBING