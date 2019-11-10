Avengers: Endgame Fan Art Turns Iron Man Into an Academy Award

Awards season is nearly upon us and after winning three Oscars last year, Marvel Studios fans are hoping Avengers: Endgame was a big enough movie to bring home more awards. To celebrate Disney officially launching the “For Your Consideration” campaign for the mega-blockbuster, fan art master BossLogic took the opportunity to make his own version of a campaign poster. Using the classic Oscar award styling, the artist turn Robert Downey Jr.‘s Iron Man into an Academy Award in a sleek new fan poster.

View this post on Instagram Oscar season! @robertdowneyjr A post shared by Bosslogic (@bosslogic) on Nov 9, 2019 at 8:25pm PST

After initially leaving RDJ off the “For Your Consideration” list, Disney redid their posters to include the Iron Man star and a dozen of other actors from Endgame. When we spoke with Endgame producer Trinh Tran last month, she was fully supportive of Downey getting a stab at an Academy Award as with the remainder of the cast.

“I absolutely love Robert as Tony Stark and I think this is the end of his character arc,” she said. “So I’m always striving to say he deserves to be acknowledged playing this character for the last decade. But I feel he’s humble about it as well because this is an ensemble piece and there are a lot of characters and a lot of talents that were involved in making this. And rightfully so. To say that is… is it just a Tony Stark movie? No, it’s about all of our 64 characters that got involved to create this.”

Avengers: Endgame is now available wherever movies are sold and will be available to stream on Disney+ when it launches November 12th.

Other upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in Fall 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in Spring 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, Spider-Man 3 on July 16, 2021, What If…? in Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, and Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022. Marvel Studios Disney+ series without release dates include Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk.

Do you think RDJ could come away with an Academy Award? What nominations do you think Endgame deserves? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below or by tweeting me at @AdamBarnhardt to chat all things MCU!