Every Major Phase 1 Characters Still Active In The MCU In 2026

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has grown into the most successful franchise in modern cinema, but only some of its original characters are still active in its continuity. The franchise officially started back in 2008 with the release of Iron Man, and has continued to grow ever since. The early movies of the MCU introduced many Marvel characters into the franchise, though a good number of them have since been killed or retired. The high-stakes nature of the MCU’s story means that casualties often occur, and the heavy toll of hero and villain lives alike doesn’t lend itself well to long, healthy lives.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While the legacy of the MCU’s original Avengers is plain to see within the franchise, many of the heroes that formed the team are no longer active in its stories. Additionally, some of Phase 1’s supporting characters and villains are still a part of the franchise’s story, having not yet died or retired. Whether we’re likely to see them again soon or not remains to be seen, but the following characters are active somewhere in the MCU.

Honorable Mentions: Hawkeye & War Machine

Officially, we don’t know that Hawkeye or James Rhodes are retired – Jeremy Renner, in fact, claims quite openly that Clint is only ever on ice – but neither is currently confirmed for either Doomsday or a project in 2026. Plus there is a world where both could absolutely be out of service, even with War Machine’s Armor Wars supposedly still in development. And with no narrative confirmation of activity off-screen, the best status for both, right now, is probably limbo. There are other names we could add here too: Pepper Potts, for instance, or Lady Sif, and both General Ross (now imprisoned) and Betty Ross. None really has any tangible confirmation of being around in a way that changes much.

10) Loki

Image courtesy of Marvel Studios

Introduced in Phase 1 as a major villain, Loki has since grown into one of the MCU’s best anti-heroes. Having served as the main antagonist of both 2011’s Thor and 2012’s The Avengers, Loki was a significant player within Phase 1’s story. He remains active in the MCU in 2026 as the God of Stories, working to maintain the integrity of the Multiverse. Tom Hiddleston is also set to return as Loki as part of the cast of Avengers: Doomsday.

9) Thor

Image courtesy of Marvel Studios

Having first been introduced in his 2011 solo movie, Thor has become one of the core characters of the MCU in the years since. As well as putting on some impressive displays of power in the MCU, Thor has endeared himself to fans, becoming one of the franchise’s most relatable and funniest characters. He is still active within the MCU, as he is currently raising his adopted daughter, Love, and is confirmed to be returning as part of Avengers: Doomsday‘s cast.

8) Red Skull

Image courtesy of Marvel Studios

First introduced as the main antagonist of 2011’s Captain America: The First Avenger, the Red Skull is one of those villains the MCU forgot to kill off. Having seemingly died at the end of his MCU debut, the villain unexpectedly returned as the guardian of the Soul Stone on Vormir. Even with no further updates on the Red Skull, it can be assumed that he’s still active in some capacity, as he was last seen alive and in a “job” that would require him to basically be eternally active.

7) J.A.R.V.I.S.

Unexpectedly, Agent Carter‘s James D’Arcy is set to return to the MCU in 2026, bringing back the early human version of the character who was, of course, Iron Man’s trusty AI servant throughout Phase One. D’Arcy, of course, wasn’t in Phase One, because Agent Carter dropped as part of the second MCU chapter, but his human form counts here on a technicality. He will appear in late-2026 series VisionQuest, along with Stark’s other human AIs (quite how or why is unclear presently), alongside James Spader as “Ultron” (again, rumors suggest he’s in human form). All-in-all, an interesting concept.

6) Raza Hamidmi al-Wazar

The villain of 2008’s Iron Man will also return in 2026 alongside D’Arcy’s Jarvis, despite the fact that he was apparently killed at the hands of Obadiah Stane. That fake version of the Ten Rings was dismantled as part of Stane’s plan to take down Tony, but Faran Tahir’s Raza is confirmed to be returning in VisionQuest. He may not actually be alive, though – speculation on VisionQuest‘s plot suggests that Vision will be seeking to reclaim his memories as a way to find himself. That may means some versions of key moments, like Tony’s time in Afghanistan, are replayed, and Raza is merely a memory.

5) Steve Rogers

While he isn’t yet active in the franchise, 2026 will see Steve Rogers make his MCU return, meaning he will be active at the tail end of the calendar year. Chris Evans is confirmed to be reprising his role as the iconic hero in Avengers: Doomsday, bringing the founding Avenger out of retirement to help in the fight against Doctor Doom. Undoing his Endgame ending is already divisive, but it has been confirmed that he will once again be active in the MCU in 2026.

4) Peggy Carter

While the Doomsday trailer that confirmed Steve Rogers was back in the MCU didn’t include her, Hayley Atwell’s Peggy Carter is basically a lock for the upcoming Avengers movie. She’s the mother of Steve’s child, after all, and if Doctor Doom is clearing up the timeline to prevent further incursions, her “happy ending” with Rogers will require some undoing. And you can’t do that with her off-screen.

After Deadline initially confirmed Atwell’s return in December 2024, rumors have suggested that Peggy will actually be only one of the variants we’ll see in Doomsday thanks to the multiverse, but nothing on that front has been more solidly confirmed.

3) Nick Fury

Image courtesy of Marvel Studios

Nick Fury’s introduction into the MCU remains one of its most exciting early moments. His appearance in Iron Man‘s post-credits scene confirmed the existence of the shared universe, and he went on to play a key role in founding the Avengers. He was last seen in The Marvels, where he was shown as the leader of SABER. Although he hasn’t been directly involved in any MCU stories since, he’s an important figure who remains active behind the scenes within the franchise. It’s just a matter of when we’ll actually see him next.

2) Bucky Barnes

Image courtesy of Marvel Studios

One of the best examples of an MCU villain who became a hero, Bucky Barnes’ story has been an emotional one. First introduced in Captain America: The First Avenger as Steve Rogers’ best friend, Bucky’s apparent death and eventual return as the Winter Soldier brought him into the MCU’s present. He has since come to earn a place as one of the MCU’s most beloved characters, and remains an active part of the franchise’s wider story.

1) Hulk

Image courtesy of Marvel Studios

Making his debut in 2008’s The Incredible Hulk, Bruce Banner is one of the longest-serving MCU characters. As well as possessing the raw power of the Hulk, Bruce Banner is one of the MCU’s smartest characters, making him an incredibly important figure within the franchise. He is one of the only founding Avengers still fully active in the MCU, and is confirmed to be returning in 2026 as part of the cast of Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!