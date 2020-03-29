Avengers: Endgame Behind-The-Scenes Photo Shows Iron Man and Bro Thor Near Quantum Tunnel

A new Avengers: Endgame behind-the-scenes photo shows Iron Man and Bro Thor talking near the Quantum Tunnel. The pair look to be in conversation about something pressing as Chris Hemsworth’s character is pointing to the camera in the distance. Robert Downey Jr.’s Tony Stark just sits there and listens, which is frankly rare during the film (Except when he goes to visit his father in the past.) Besides everyone missing Iron Man, it is really wild to see Thor in his new form after all this time. It was a massive undertaking to transform Hemsworth into the larger version of himself.

The Thor actor told The Daily Telegraph that the experience changed his outlook on a bunch of things. “A very strange day at work, yeah,” Hemsworth says about wearing the Bro Thor prosthetics. “It weighed around 40kg so it was very heavy. It’s a silicon sort of prosthetic suit with a zip at the back, and at any moment people would come up and rub my stomach. I know how my wife feels now when she was pregnant!”

“I had weights in my wrist and my ankles to make me move differently, but I enjoyed the transformation and freedom to do whatever I wanted with the character,” he added. “Especially playing him again and again, you get locked in to certain expectations. That kind of broke the mold completely and allowed me to swing for the fences.”

Although Iron Man has hung up his suit, Hemsworth is more than down to appear in the next Thor installment, but Guardians 3 as well.

Hemsworth told Cinemablend, “I’d play that character [Thor] again. I love it so much – especially if there’s something unique to do again with it. I felt like the last three films were very, very different each time. It really felt like a totally different character. And I don’t even know when or if they’re shooting [Guardians of the Galaxy 3].”

Are you re-watching Endgame again this weekend? Let us know in the comments!