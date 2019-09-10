Avengers: Endgame Is Still In Theaters And Here’s How Much It Made Yesterday

Avengers: Endgame, the highest-grossing film of all time, is still showing in just over 100 theaters in the U.S., according to box office receipts reported by exhibitors and studios. The film, which has earned more than $850 million at the domestic box office and nearly $2.8 billion worldwide, reportedly took in $2,820 at 110 locations yesterday, and $16,000 on Labor Day. The likely suggests that it is playing to a lot of mostly-empty theaters, but that there are still at least a few people who would rather see it on a big screen than go buy the Blu-ray, which is readily available as of this writing.

It is not entirely uncommon for movies — mostly huge blockbusters like Avengers, to have some overlap between their theatrical run and the home video release window. That window has been getting closer and closer to release dates, to the point where Avengers: Endgame hit theaters on April 26 and was already available to stream on July 30.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Another number that sheds some light on just how short the window between release and home video release is these days: Avatar, the previous “highest-grossing movie of all time,” was in theaters for 34 weeks by the time it finally packed up and left. Now, with huge new movies coming out every week and sometimes more than one per week during the summer, Avengers: Endgame is petering out after 18 weeks.

As another point of comparison, Spider-Man: Far From Home is currently still in over 3,000 theaters (due to its extended re-release; before that it was down around 1,000), and earned $1.3 million on Labor Day and $400,000 yesterday. That breaks down to about $128 per screen for Spider-Man yesterday and $26 for Avengers. It is plausible, if not likely, that neither would still be in theaters if not for the proximity and plot connections to the other one, making the two feel like a cohesive story that fans want to see both aspects of. For its part, Spider-Man: Far From Home will be available digitally on September 17 and on Blu-ray and DVD two weeks later, on October 1.

Spider-Man: Far From Home is still in theaters, and Avengers: Endgame was just made available on Blu-ray, DVD, and SVOD. Upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in Fall 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in Spring 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, What If…? in Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, and Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021.