Jeremy Renner on What Stan Lee’s Reaction Would Be To ‘Avengers: Endgame’: “He’s Going To Be Watching It”

It’s been a few months since the passing of the great Stan Lee and the late comic creator continues to influence the very worlds he helped create. At a recent stop on the Avengers: Endgame press tour, franchise star Jeremy Renner had a poignant response when asked what Lee’s response would be to seeing a movie as massive as Endgame. Renner says the creator will be seeing it as he continues living on through us.

“He’s going to be watching it, brother. He’s watching it,” Renner said. “He’s in all of us. He’s going to be watching it.”

MCU fans will know Renner as the actor behind Clint Barton/Hawkeye, one of Lee’s hundreds of creations. Barton first appeared in Tales of Suspense #57, a tale written by Lee with art from Don Heck. Along with Hawkeye, Lee co-created a huge chunk of Marvel characters, including fan-favorites like Spider-Man, the Fantastic Four, the Incredible Hulk, and more. You can find a good chunk of the characters he helped create here.

Lee, 95, passed away last November just a year after Joan, his wife of nearly 70 years, died of complications from a stroke. The two are survived by their daughter J.C. Shortly after her father’s death, J.C. revealed she had been working with her father on an original comic character named Dirt Man.”

“I’ve been trying to get him to create a character with me his entire life. We’ve been working on a character called Dirt Man,” J.C. revealed. “The last little angel we’ve got tucked away is Dirt Man and I said ‘Daddy, no clatter, no steel, no any of that. Let’s get down and dirty. Let’s do what’s going on and what’s about love. Let’s do Dirt Man.’ It’s very interesting and it’s not over yet. We still have a little trickery.”

Avengers: Endgame hits theaters on April 26th.

