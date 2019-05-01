Thanos Creator Jim Starlin May Have Teased His Avengers: Endgame Cameo Months Ago

Eagle-eyed fans watching Avengers: Endgame were quick to notice Jim Starlin in brief cameo alongside co-director Joe Russo. It was a surprise to most fans who knew who the creator was, but Starlin himself may have teased it months prior. At one point, Starlin teased that he’d be getting another credit when Endgame was released.

As Thanos is one of Starlin’s biggest creations, most instantly flocked to the idea of another one of the creator’s cosmic creations entering the fray from Thanos’ brother Starfox or father Mentor/A’lars or even Lady Death herself. Few took the news literally, meaning the creator would actually get an acting credit in the film — after all, he even had a line. The day after Endgame hit theaters, Starlin took to social media to thank the Russo Brothers for including him in the film. He even shared a few behind the scenes shots of the movie’s production.

Videos by ComicBook.com

ComicBook.com spoke with Starlin earlier this week and though Thanos’ ending was pretty apparent in Endgame, the writer-artist is still holding out hope the Mad Titan could appear again someday. Starlin tells us he’d like to see Thanos face off against Adam Warlock and Magus.

“I’d like to see, and I think I might see, the Warlock/Magus story playing out, and Thanos had a hand in that,” Starlin said. “They made a lot of money off of Thanos this time, and I think they’re going to be hesitant to keep him dead. So I think there’s a good chance we’ll see good old purple puss again here somewhere along the line.”

Avengers: Endgame is now in theaters.

What’d you think of Thanos’ arc between Infinity War and Endgame? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below or by hitting me up on Twitter at @AdamBarnhardt to chat all things cosmic Marvel!

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we go all in on Avengers: Endgame! This is the spoiler-filled discussion you’ve been waiting for after coming out of the movie and we cover a ton of ground. Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!