Avengers Director Joss Whedon Tweets His Endgame Reaction

Joss Whedon, director of Avengers and Avengers: Age of Ultron, has seen Avengers: Endgame. His reaction suggests he was duly impressed. Whedon took to Twitter to share his reaction, saying “Endgame. Guys. Jesus. #noYOUcried.”

Whedon is the director who first assembled the Avengers and then pitted them against classic comic book villain Ultron. After helping to guide the Marvel Cinematic Universe through Phases One and Two and setting up Phase Three in Age of Ultron, Whedon stepped away from the franchise, allowing the Russo Brothers to take over for the final act of Infinity Saga. Whedon isn’t close to being to the only fan who shed a tear during Endgame‘s finale.

Avengers: Endgame earned $350 million in its opening weekend, the largest opening in box office history. It also had the first $1 billion global opening ever, with $1.2 billion in total.

“We poured our heart and soul into Avengers: Endgame, hoping to tell a story that would inspire audiences around the world,” directors Anthony and Joe Russo said in a press release. “Our family of cast and crew felt honored to be entrusted with bringing the Infinity Saga to a close. To Kevin Feige, everyone at Disney and Marvel, and the incredible, global community of fans – thank you.”

Avengers: Endgame is directed by Anthony and Joe Russo from a screenplay by Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely. The film’s ensemble cast includes Robert Downey Jr. as Iron Man, Chris Evans as Captain America, Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner/the Hulk, Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Scarlett Johansson as Black Widow, Jeremy Renner as Hawkeye/Ronin, Don Cheadle as War Machine, Paul Rudd as Ant-Man, Brie Larson as Captain Marvel, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Danai Gurira as Okoye, Bradley Cooper as Rocket Raccoon, and Josh Brolin as Thanos.

Avengers: Endgame is now playing in theaters. Captain Marvel is also still playing in theaters. Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.

