Karen Gillan Says Nebula Will Be Someone “We’re All Rooting for” in ‘Avengers: Endgame’

Avengers: Infinity War shocked the world last year with an ending that no one thought Marvel Studios would actually attempts. With one snap of the fingers, half of the universe ceased to exist, characters we’ve grown to love turned to dust before our very eyes. Since there are more MCU movies in the future, we know that this action will somehow be undone, but the same can’t be said of the ending to the upcoming Avengers: Endgame. Whatever happens in this movie will likely be permanent, especially if it involves the tragic deaths of any important characters.

There’s no telling who will say goodbye in Endgame, so just about every option is on the table, save for the likes of heroes with upcoming films like Black Panther, Captain Marvel, and Doctor Strange. All of the other characters could be gone by the time Endgame is over, including the villain-turned-Guardian Nebula, played by Karen Gillan.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While talking to Empire Magazine about the new movie, Gillan was asked about her time playing Nebula in both the Avengers and Guardians of the Galaxy films, and how she would feel if Endgame was indeed the last time she was able to portray the character. In her response, the actress teased a triumphant storyline for Nebula in April’s Endgame.

“I think I would be really sad to say goodbye,” Gillan said. “I’ve loved her from the moment I auditioned for her. She’s evolved from a villain to someone we’ve developed empathy towards. I think she’s going to be a character we’re all rooting for.’

Fans aren’t quite sure what to expect from Nebula in Avengers: Endgame, as her character could have a huge impact in more ways than one. She’s been on a trajectory to help the Avengers stop her father, Thanos, allowing her to finally get the revenge she’s do desired. On the other hand, those who read the Infinity Gauntlet comics know that Nebula ends up taking the stones from Thanos and become an even bigger villain herself, which causes Thanos to help the heroes defeat her.

By the way Gillain has been talking about Nebula, it sounds as though we may get the former version of the character’s story, allowing her to play a major role in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in a couple of years.

What do you think Nebula will be up to in Avengers: Endgame? Will she survive the conflict with Thanos? Let us know in the comments!

Avengers: Endgame hits theaters on April 26th.

(h/t CBM)