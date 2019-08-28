Avengers: Endgame Star Karen Gillan Posts Tom Holland Throwback After Spider-Man Split

Last week brought about the sad news that Disney and Sony were unable to reach a deal about Spider-Man, meaning Tom Holland is not expected to return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Many Marvel stars haven commented on the news since it dropped, posting about it on social media or discussing it at D23 Expo. However, some people seem to be taking a more subtle approach. Karen Gillan, who is best known for playing Nebula in the MCU, recently shared a behind-the-scenes photo featuring herself, Chris Pratt, and Holland. While she didn’t mention the Spider-Man spit, the timing of the image makes us think she’s honoring Holland and his time in the MCU.

“Nebz and the boyz #spidey #starlord,” Gillan wrote.

Many people commented on the post, clearly enjoying the picture:

“Iconic trio,” @niallwxthcalum pointed out.

“Best pic I’ve seen this week,” @bordlove added.

However, most people took the time to comment on the Disney/Sony split:

“We need Spider-Man to stay in the MCU,” @Mercfusion18 wrote.

“#SaveSpidermanFromSony,” @FantasmicEars replied.

“Save Spiderman from greedy Disney,” @DonkeviusMC added.

As you can see, there’s a bit of a debate surrounding which company is at fault for the split.

According to the initial report from Deadline, the Disney/Sony standoff was over a reworking of the deal that would see Disney get a 50-50 co-financing stake in the upcoming Spider-Man movies. The deal would have given Disney its stake in the franchise while also bringing Sony’s extended universe of Spider-Man movies such as Venom into the MCU. Sony turned the offer down outright without so much as a counteroffer. The company preferred to keep the current arrangement intact, which sees Disney receiving an approximate 5% of each Spider-Man movie’s first-dollar gross.

While many initially blamed Sony for the drama, some reports suggest Disney is the one who wanted to walk away.

