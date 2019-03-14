Internet Thinks New ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Trailer Introduces Kate Bishop

Avengers: Endgame hasn’t even hit theaters yet, but it is stirring up all sorts of controversy. The film will enter theaters in just over a month, so a trailer just hit up fans hyping the release. However, it seems one scene has fans buzzing in particular, and it is all thanks to Kate Bishop.

After all, the Young Avenger has got a loyal legion backing her, and this new trailer might hint at her MCU debut.

If you have seen the latest Avengers trailer, then you will have likely picked up on the scene in question. It takes place midway through when Hawkeye gets his time in the spotlight. In present day, the archer has gone full dark side post-Thanos, The man is out for revenge on someone, but a later clip flashes back to his past.

The throwback scene sees the retired Avengers out in the country giving archery lessons. He is teaching a young girl dressed in plaid how to shoot a target, and the student has dark cropped hair. Now, fans are wondering if the girl in question could be Kate Bishop or her MCU equivalent.

After all, Kate is one of the most-wanted characters in the MCU by comic book readers. The girl becomes a successor to Hawkeye and operates as a hero under the moniker. Kate has also worked with teams like the Avengers and the Young Avengers, giving her plenty of content to explore as the MCU expands. However, fans are going back and forth over whether this scene was meant to be an allusion. After all, Clint does have a daughter named Lila in the MCU; He could be showing her the ropes in this flashback sequence, and her subsequent death at Thanos’ snap would give Hawkeye ample reason to slip back out of retirement. Now, fans will have to wait and see whether Avengers: Endgame makes good on this teaser, so netizens better strap in until the film’s spring premiere date comes around.

So, do you think Kate Bishop could appear in this blockbuster? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Avengers: Endgame is set to hit theaters on April 26th. You can check out the debut of Carol Danvers in Captain Marvel, now playing in theaters.

