Kevin Feige Teases ‘Shang-Chi’ on ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Press Tour

Come July, Marvel Studios’ Phase 3 will wrap up with Spider-Man: Far From Home but beyond that, the future is still uncertain. Sure, there have been reports of various movies heading into production but the studio has yet to confirm a single film past Far From Home. One of those rumored projects is Shang-Chi, a movie featuring Marvel’s martial arts maestro.

On a press tour stop for Avengers: Endgame in China, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige teased the introduction of a Chinese Avenger in the coming years, boosting hope that the Shang-Chi film will be one of the projects announced for a post-Avengers: Endgame world.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“This is not an Endgame question, this is a question about the future,” Feige said in response to a fan question. “I’m not supposed to answer questions about the future but in this case, I will because the answer is yes.”

In a separate interview earlier in the week, Feige called the prospects of a Shang-Chi film “very intriguing” to the studio, saying the film will be very different than anything that’s come before it.

“I think every movie that we do is a risk. We only want to do movies that people seem to think are risks. Doing the story of an Asian-American hero of Chinese heritage is something that is very intriguing to us. It will be really different and special,” Feige said when asked if Shang-Chi is viewed as a risky project.

“I hope audiences around the world respond to it in the same way they did to Steve Rogers… whether they have [an] American flag or not. It’s about the individual storyline, spectacle and adventure that come with Marvel Studios movies.”

Captain Marvel is now in theaters. Other upcoming Marvel Studios films include Avengers: Endgame on April 26th and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 2nd.

What other new characters do you think will be introduced in Marvel Studios’ Phase 4? What do you think a Shang-Chi movie would consist of? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below or join the conversation on Twitter by hitting me up at @AdamBarnhardt to chat all things MCU!

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com, yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we break down the trailers for Dark Phoenix and Child’s Play, talk Halo casting, and so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!