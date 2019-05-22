New Avengers: Endgame Behind-the-Scenes Pictures Show Better Look at Kraglin

Avengers: Endgame was a movie packed to the brim of fan service moments, including a few scenes where most characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe were on-screen together at the same time. Thanks to previous behind-the-scenes pictures, we knew that Guardians of the Galaxy character Kraglin (Sean Gunn) could be found somewhere in the third act battle. Now, additional behind-the-scenes pictures have surfaced that hint the cosmic character was nearly featured in a much bigger shot.

In the shot, Kraglin’s new silver fin can be seen in its full glory as the character is riding a space motorcycle of some kind. The shaved down fin, which hints that the character has mastered control of the Yaka Arrow, is nearly identical to Yondu’s (Michael Rooker) red fin we first saw in the Guardians of the Galaxy plus the first part of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. In front of a green screen, this shot would appear to be filmed as if he would be one of those coming through one of the sling rings ahead of the major Endgame fight.

In additional to playing Kraglin in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Gunn also serves as the on-set stand-in for Rocket Raccoon, meaning he ended up acting on the set of Avengers: Endgame a fair amount. When we spoke with him earlier this year, Gunn told us that being in Endgame was a once in a lifetime opportunity.

“I feel like the word epic is so played out. I wish that word wasn’t used so often because that’s really the word,” Gunn said of Avengers: Endgame. “Let’s just say it’s going to be something else entirely and it was an amazing experience for me. You know, having done Rocket for those two movies, I never imagined that it would go beyond. You know, I always sort of thought that a lot of my role as Rocket was being a help to the process for my brother.”

“Being on set with all these new groups of people and new directors and just part of such a massive experience is something that I will never recreate it in my career,” the actor continued. “I’m never going to do another movie that I’m going to be like, ‘Oh, this is kind of like what it was like to do the Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame.’ It’ll never happen again. So I really tried to savor every part of it. But yeah, man, it is something else entirely.”

Avengers: Endgame is now showing in theaters. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 is now streaming on Netflix.