‘Avengers: Endgame’ Theory Might Reveal Marvel’s Greatest Villain

With Avengers: Endgame set to serve as the culmination of the Marvel Cinematic Universe in its current iteration, the Joe and Anthony Russo-helmed movie is set to drop major surprises throughout its reported three-hour runtime.

While the crux of the movie will likely focus on the Avengers trying to take down Thanos (Josh Brolin), there’s long been speculation that a larger threat would present itself at some point in Endgame. From the Living Tribunal to Galactus, there are no shortages of theories on what the threat could be. One intriguing theory recently surfacing online says that the Avengers will have to take on the master of time himself: Kronos.

Videos by ComicBook.com

According to the theorist who originally posted the theory, there are three parts to it — the fact that the Endgame logo could hint towards the character, word that a new Jim Starlin character would be showing up, and rumors that Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) filmed scenes with an entirely computer-generated character.

In short, the theory says that the Avengers will have to work with Kronos on reversing time to undo the events of The Snap and in return, Kronos will break out of his Quantum Realm prison hungry for revenge on the people that put him there, whoever that may be.

Let’s start the beginning and work our way through this. While the theory mentions the translucency of the Endgame logo, it seems if that’s a cherry-on-top-type scenario for the theorist as it seems to be added fluff.

With the logo out of the way, the foundation of the theory seems dependent on the fact that legendary comic creator Jim Starlin previously hinted he’d have more characters show up in Avengers: Endgame. Although he’s since explained it as a joke, Starlin previously mentioned that he would end up with more credits in Endgame than he did in Infinity War. Fans of cosmic Marvel comics will recognize Starlin as the creator of cosmic heroes such as Thanos, Drax, and Gamora — in addition to Kronos and a whole bunch of other cosmic characters.

Since an alleged joke is a far cry from an official confirmation, the theory does gain some clout when you think about previous rumors of Strange filming scenes on a soundstage with a character who’s completely computer-generated. Though Kronos is a body-less cosmic entity character in the comics mythos, the time-bending character typically takes on a translucent humanoid figure so that characters can comprehend what they’re dealing with.

The Master of the Mystic Arts is arguably the most knowledgable superhero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and if anyone were to directly take on Kronos, it’d almost certainly be Stephen Strange. As the theory states, somehow Kronos was locked away in the Quantum Realm for reasons unknown.

Between the events of Ant-Man and the Wasp and Avengers: Endgame, Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) could have stumbled across the Eternal somewhere in the dimension. After Lang exits the Quantum Realm, he could then inform the other Avengers of the character’s existence and the rest of the theory speaks for itself.

It should be noted that Kronos is the grandfather of Thanos and a member of the humanoid race The Eternals. With Marvel Studios reportedly developing an Eternals movie for release next year, Endgame would be the perfect time to begin introducing some of the ideas for Marvel’s latest franchise.

What do you think, MCU fans? Is Kronos going to be a major threat in Avengers: Endgame? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

Avengers: Endgame is out in theaters on April 26th. Other upcoming Marvel movies include Captain Marvel on March 8th and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about the latest Shazam! rumors involving Superman, the Star Wars: Episode IX title and when we’re finally going to learn about it, the Avengers: Endgame official images and synopsis & so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!