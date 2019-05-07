Avengers: Endgame Director Reveals Last Scene Filmed

Big time Avengers: Endgame spoilers up ahead! It’s no secret that Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame were filmed back to back with a tremendous budget from Marvel Studios. It wasn’t until tonight, however, that fans knew what the very last scene filmed in the massive production was.

During An Evening with Joe Russo, a live Q&A hosted by ComicBook.com’s Brandon Davis live from Russo’s Los Angeles-based restaurant Duello, the filmmaker revealed that Tony Stark’s (Robert Downey Jr.) fatal “I am Iron Man” line was the last thing ever filmed. Coincidentally enough, the final shot was filmed in Los Angeles very near the stage where Downey’s initial screen test for Iron Man (2008), something Russo was sure to point out in coming full circle.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The character who started the Marvel Cinematic Universe was always planned to die in Endgame, from the very first draft of the script. According to Endgame writer Christopher Markus, they had a chance to give Stark a life post-Endgame, it made more sense to give the character the most heroic ending as possible.

“That’s the life he’s been striving for, Markus said. “Are he and Pepper going to get together? Yes. They got married, they had a kid, it was great. It’s a good death. It doesn’t feel like a tragedy. It feels like a heroic, finished life.”

Russo previously told ComicBook.com that Endgame was all about making sure the character’s story arcs were wrapped up nice and tight.

“All heroes are made complicated by the circumstances in their life, right?” Russo said. “Captain America and Winter Solder in Civil War… the essential nature of his conflict is he was created by his country, and what happens when he stops trusting his country? He’s gone from a patriot to an insurgent. That’s as full of an arc as you could possibly give a character.”

Avengers: Endgame is now in theaters.

How many times have you seen Avengers: Endgame? What did you think of Tony’s last scene? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below or by hitting me up on Twitter at @AdamBarnhardt!

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we share our Detective Pikachu review, talk MCU Phase 4, Marvel’s new Hulu shows, and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!