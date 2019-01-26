‘Avengers: Endgame’ Leak Reveals Three Different Iron Man Suits

Avengers: Endgame is all but three months away and before long, the consumer products division at The Walt Disney Company is going to have to start rolling out their product offerings. We’ve already seen certain action figures starting to roll out overseas and now, a new LEGO leak hints that we’ll be seeing plenty of Iron Man.

According to @1414falconfan, a popular Instagram user that typically gets access to LEGO release information early, at least one Endgame LEGO set will include three separate versions of armors that Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) has created.

Although the account can’t post pictures of the LEGO minifigs themselves, one recent Instagram post says that an armory set will include minifigs featuring Stark’s Mark 1, Mark 5, and Mark 41 Iron Man armors.

Of course, Mark 1 is the first-ever armor Stark created at the beginning of Iron Man. Mark 5 was the armor Stark first used in Iron Man 2 in the stand-out racetrack battle that spawned out of a suitcase-sized case. Mark 41, on the other hand, was one of the dozens of armors Stark created post-Battle of New York. One of the most unique styles yet, the gold and black suit appeared for a moment in Iron Man 3 to aid Stark in his battle against Aldrich Killian (Guy Pearce).

It should be noted that the post hardly includes any other information about the minifigs, only that they’ll likely appear in an armor room set instead of some time-traveling set that would see Tony go through time as he wears his different armors.

Avengers: Endgame hits theatres on April 26th. Other Marvel Studios movies scheduled for release this year include Captain Marvel on March 8th and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.