Avengers: Endgame Fan’s License Plate Will Leave You Sobbing

When you get a movie with a three-hour runtime, it’s likely movie-goers will go through a whole gamut of emotions. Avengers: Endgame was as funny as it was sad and now, one of the movie’s saddest moments has been immortalized thanks to one dedicated Marvel fan. In a post that’s now gone viral on Reddit, it’s been revealed a driver somewhere in New York has already purchased a vanity license plate for their car that reads “ILY 3000.”

Yes, that’s right — some one’s driving around the streets of New York, breaking everyone’s hearts with one of the last lines Robert Downey Jr. ever said in his role as Iron Man.

According to Anthony Russo at an overseas press tour stop, the “I love you 3000” line came from Downey himself as something his kids had previously said to him. Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige has long expressed the desire to adequately wrap up the “Infinity Saga” with a definitive ending, something we certainly saw in Avengers: Endgame.

“We wanted to bring to a conclusion a series of movies in a way that had never been done before,” Feige previously said. “Harry Potter had an ending because there were only so many books. Lord of the Rings, too. But we thought, 22 movies in, wouldn’t it be fun to bring some finality to the storyline?”

Endgame co-director Anthony Russo echoed the sentiment in a different interview with ComicBook.com, saying that the filmmakers behind the Avengers flick wanted it to feel like an emotional completion.

“It was important for us, because we wanted, the experience we wanted to have at the end of this story was the sense of emotional completion. In terms of what the narrative was in the film,” Russo said. “And hopefully they’ll have that similar feeling…It’s serialized story-telling. The mission was to not make one long movie and get out the scissors and cut it in half. Because that’s never been the most fulfilling cinematic expression. So for us, the commitment was to try and put a beginning, middle, and end to this, and a beginning, middle, and end to that.”

Avengers: Endgame is now in theaters while Spider-Man: Far From Home is set for release of July 2nd.