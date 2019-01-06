‘Avengers: Endgame’ Supercut Mashes Up Key MCU Moments With Linkin Park

With just over four months until Avengers: Endgame hits movie theaters, fan videos using the soon-to-be blockbuster’s trailer footage have begun surfacing online. In one particular fan edit, a sequence of the Marvel Cinematic Universe‘s best clips provides an action-packed viewing experience.

Set to a cover of Linkin Park’s “In The End,” the three-plus minute video cuts together some of the Avengers’ most critical moments, creating a poignant moment for fans of Marvel Studios‘ MCU as we get closer to Endgame. Originally shared to YouTube by EMM, the video is sure to include not only footage from the first Avengers: Endgame teaser trailer, but both trailers of the Brie Larson-starring Captain Marvel as well.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In classic Marvel Studios fashion, virtually nothing has been revealed in regards to the plot of Endgame. The most recent synopsis — provided in The Road to Avengers 4 artbook — simply calls the movie a culmination of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“The fourth installment in the Avengers saga will be the culmination of 22 interconnected films and will let audiences witness the turning point of this epic journey. This collectible volume features art from films leading up to this thrilling event, including additional behind-the-scenes art, interviews, and photography from Avengers: Infinity War.”

Though the Avengers that survived Avengers: Infinity War were left bruised and broken, they’re set to receive the help of one Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel. As she started filming her role in Endgame before her solo Captain Marvel flick, Larson was able to ask other MCU stars about their experiences being the face of a franchise.

“I just got to be like junior superhero and ask them questions like, ‘Hi, I’m the new kid! So what kind of protein bars do you eat and when do you train? Is your costume comfortable?’ ” Larson said. “I was just able to learn so much, and everybody was really kind and helpful. So I got to learn the ropes a little bit before I was thrown into this thing where I’d be by myself.”

Avengers: Endgame stars Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Chris Evans (Captain America), Josh Brolin (Thanos), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Evangeline Lilly (The Wasp), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Don Cheadle (War Machine), Bradley Cooper (Rocket Raccoon).

What’d you think of EMM’s “In The End” fan edit? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

Avengers: Endgame hits theaters on April 26th.