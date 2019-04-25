‘Avengers: Endgame’ Magazine Uses Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man on the Cover

An unofficial magazine highlighting Marvel Studios' Avengers: Endgame celebrates the heroes of the Disney-owned Marvel Cinematic Universe, but uses Tobey Maguire's unrelated and since retired Spider-Man on its cover.

The issue of Hollywood Spotlight Magazine, shared to Reddit by user u/JoshuaForLong, advertises "The Ultimate Guide to the Avengers," but the small print notes the magazine "has not been licensed or approved by the owners of the Avengers characters or entertainment properties."

Other, more minor infractions include Thor (Chris Hemsworth) sporting his look from 2013's The Dark World, an outdated Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson), seen in gear from 2015's Avengers: Age of Ultron, and Baby Groot (voice of Vin Diesel) from 2017's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.

The role of Spider-Man is now filled by Tom Holland, who first debuted in 2016's Captain America: Civil War. Since then, Holland reprised the role in 2017's Spider-Man: Homecoming and last year's Avengers: Infinity War, and is expected to return in Avengers: Endgame before swinging back into theaters in July's Spider-Man: Far From Home.

Former Spidey Maguire, now 43, has since said he's open to portraying another superhero in the future after his Sam Raimi-directed trilogy shuttered with 2007's Spider-Man 3.

"I just don't really have an 'I would or wouldn't do' mind-set," Maguire told THR. "I'll just do whatever … whatever it is that comes that I feel called to, that may or may not fit in any kind of box."

Maguire admitted he's yet to see "all of them," citing the subsequent Spider-Man movies headlined first by Amazing Spider-Man star Andrew Garfield and then Holland in the reboot, but added, "What I've seen, I've appreciated."

"I like both of the actors a ton. I think they're both super talented," Maguire said. "I would just say I appreciated them and I like the actors, I like the choices."

Marvel Studios next releases Avengers: Endgame April 26, ahead of Sony's Spider-Man: Far From Home, out July 2.

