Man Allegedly Attacked for Spoiling Avengers: Endgame Outside of Movie Theater

A man was reportedly assaulted outside a Hong Kong movie theater for loudly exposing major Avengers: Endgame spoilers.

Asia One reports the alleged incident happened outside a theater in Causeway Bay, Hong Kong, where the man was attacked in revenge for spoilers heard by patrons waiting to enter the theater.

The reported attack has had its authenticity questioned, Asia One notes, but there have been a number of commenters stepping forward on social media claiming to have personally witnessed the attack.

Directors Anthony and Joe Russo previously issued a letter appealing to fans in an effort to maintain the mystery for moviegoers yet to experience the “surprising and emotionally powerful” conclusion of the first chapter of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“Because so many of you have invested your time, your hearts, and your souls into these stories, we’re once again asking for your help,” the letter reads in part. “When you see Endgame in the coming weeks, please don’t spoil it for others, the same way you wouldn’t want it spoiled for you. Remember, Thanos still demands your silence.”

The Avengers: Infinity War sequel is so spoiler-heavy Disney-owned Marvel Studios has again launched an anti-spoiler campaign, #DontSpoilTheEndgame, encouraging moviegoers to preserve the film’s biggest secrets for future audiences.

“This one has even more spoilers than the last one,” Joe Russo told Box Office Pro.

“This is a culture that wants everything now, and it’s getting worse. The world is connected via social media, and information travels within seconds. If you’ve been following along with this narrative for 10 years, you’re going to want to protect yourself. It’s best to go in clean. I encourage people to go opening weekend because I’m sure everything is going to hit the Internet the moment the movie hits the screen.”

Audiences have followed that advice: Endgame is pacing for a potential $1 billion global opening weekend. In its stateside debut, Endgame earned $60 million in Thursday night early showings, toppling the $57m earned by Disney’s own Star Wars franchise revival The Force Awakens in December 2015.

Even before Endgame released to U.S. theaters, its overseas performance made it the tenth highest-grossing movie of 2019 worldwide.

Endgame only has to climb past The LEGO Movie: The Second Part ($189m), Us and Glass (both $247m), Dumbo ($310m), Shazam! ($326m), Alita: Battle Angel ($404m), How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World ($515m), The Wandering Earth ($699m), and Marvel Studios‘ own Captain Marvel ($1.094b) to become the highest-grossing movie of the year.

The Marvel Studios-produced Spider-Man: Far From Home next swings into theaters July 2.

