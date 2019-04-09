‘Avengers: Endgame’: Mark Ruffalo May Have Let Slip Captain America Gets Spoilered

As every Marvel fan in the world knows by now, Mark Ruffalo just can’t be trusted when it comes to keeping a secret. Even when he’s just trying to make a joke or have fun with fans, the Hulk actor is the worst at accidentally leaking spoilers. Remember that time when Ruffalo said that everyone died in Avengers: Infinity War and we didn’t realize until the movie came out that he was actually being serious? Or when he accidentally livestreamed the first half hour of Thor: Ragnarok? It should come as no surprise that, now that the press tour for Avengers: Endgame is underway, Ruffalo is at his old tricks once again, and it he may have already let something big slip.

Ruffalo sat down for an interview with E! News on Monday alongside fellow Avengers stars Chris Evans and Karen Gillan. The trio were asked about what they knew about the final cut of the movie, and each of them noted that they weren’t sure about everything in the film since the scripts were so secretive. This is when Ruffalo revealed that he had multiple scripts, some of which contained fake scenes in order to throw him off. In addressing these scenes, the actor brings up a plot point that was seemingly from one of the alternate scripts in which Evans’ Captain America ties the knot.

“I didn’t even get a whole script of this movie,” Ruffalo began. “I don’t know why. The script I did get had dummy scenes in it. He [pointing to Evans] gets married in this!”

So considering the context, it sounds like Ruffalo is saying that Captain America gets married in one of his fake scenes. However, he also said that he wasn’t sure which scenes were real and which weren’t, so it’s honestly hard to figure out if Ruffalo actually knows what was in the actual script. And of course, the spoiler he offered isn’t something so ridiculous that it could be written off as nonsense.

One of the biggest theories surrounding Avengers: Endgame is that Captain America will go back in time, for whatever reason, and choose to stay in the past with Peggy Carter, fulfilling his promise to take her dancing and living out the rest of his life with her. If that scenario played out, it wouldn’t be surprising to see Steve Rogers and Peggy tie the knot back in the ’40s.

Ruffalo was probably just teasing us with a fake script that he was given because Marvel knew something like this would happen. Then again, with Mark Ruffalo, you never really know.

Avengers: Endgame hits theaters on April 26th.

