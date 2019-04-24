Watch Mark Ruffalo Shock Marvel Fans With a Handstand at ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Hand Imprint Ceremony

Mark Ruffalo does a handstand while imprinting his hands in cement at the #Avengers hands and feet imprint ceremony pic.twitter.com/Tp7noKW3eA — Variety (@Variety) April 23, 2019

As Avengers: Endgame heads into theaters just a few days from now, there’s no denying that the Marvel Cinematic Universe has left a lasting mark on culture and film, particularly the original six heroes — Iron Man, Hulk, Captain America, Black Widow, Hawkeye, and Thor — as well as the actors who portrayed them. To mark that impact, the actors recently had their hands and signatures committed to cement at the famed TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood and for Hulk actor Mark Ruffalo, the occasion just wasn’t complete without a handstand.

While pressing his hands into the cement, Ruffalo made multiple attempts at an epic handstand, a move that both shocked and thrilled fans attending the event. You can check it out in the video up top.

While Ruffalo’s handstand may not have been perfect, it was still pretty entertaining and fitting for the occasion. Each of the actors — along with Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige who also was participating — appeared to be having a wonderful time committing their hands and signatures to cement like so many actors before them. However, while Ruffalo was having fun clowning around his co-star Chris Evans had a bit of a snafu when it came to judging the space he needed to print his name.

Evans’ handprints and signatures went off without a hitch, but when it came to printing his name below it, Evans ran out of space, leading to a humorous “Chris Evan” with the S placed below it as an afterthought. Fortunately, Evans got a do-over ensuring that everything is as it should be. The idea of things being as they should be is one that is appropriate given that the general premise of Avengers: Endgame is exactly that. The surviving heroes will make a daring attempt to un-do Thanos’ devastating Snap from Avengers: Infinity War in the finale to the Infinity Saga that began over a decade ago with Iron Man in 2008. It’s a huge undertaking, but if ComicBook.com’s own Brandon Davis’ review is any indication, it’s one that comes out very well — no matter the ultimate fate of the heroes.

“The final movie in Marvel’s Infinity Saga is a masterpiece. It’s an absolute spectacle which needs to be watched on the biggest screen possible,” Davis says. “It’s a love letter to fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In fact, I’d argue that Avengers: Endgame is the film event of our lifetime and lives up to every bit of global hype it has garnered. It is setting a new standard and raising the bar for event films and likely will not be matched in this generation of filmmaking.”

It’s apparent the movie will be both a hit with critics and fans alike. Latest reports indicate that Avengers: Endgame could end up making $1 billion worldwide its opening weekend, dwarfing the previous record set by Avengers: Infinity War at $640.5 million.

Avengers: Endgame hits theaters April 26th.