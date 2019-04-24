‘Avengers: Endgame’ Star Mark Ruffalo Gets Melancholy Thanking Marvel Fans

I took over the @enews’ Instagram Story for the #AvengersEndgame premiere. Go check it out 👉🏼 https://t.co/31GZSbe0RF pic.twitter.com/NIGAwFUhiO — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) April 23, 2019

Mark Ruffalo is still processing the end of an era that Avengers: Endgame represents. The Marvel Cinematic Universe star participated in an E! Takeover and his introduction was uncharacteristically mournful.

“Normally I’d do something that was, you know, rambunctious, but honestly, I’m a little melancholy,” Ruffalo said in a video (seen above). “It’s the end of an era and I just want to thank all you all for your support and undying devotion to what we’ve been doing these past 10 years. It’s been amazing. I think the world of ya. Let’s keep telling stories.

He later took to Twitter to express his feelings about being a part of the Marvel family. “Being a part of the Marvel family has been the trip of a lifetime,” he wrote. “I could not have asked for a better team to spend the last seven years with. I can’t wait for you all to see the epic adventure that is Avengers Endgame.”

Being a part of the @Marvel family has been the trip of a lifetime. I could not have asked for a better team to spend the last seven years with. I can’t wait for you all to see the epic adventure that is #AvengersEndgame 💚 pic.twitter.com/z3oCPFwyQs — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) April 23, 2019

According to the film’s official synopsis, “The grave course of events set in motion by Thanos that wiped out half the universe and fractured the Avengers ranks compels the remaining Avengers to take one final stand in Marvel Studios‘ grand conclusion to twenty-two films, Avengers: Endgame.”

Avengers: Endgame is directed by Anthony and Joe Russo from a screenplay by Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely. The film’s ensemble cast includes Robert Downey Jr. as Iron Man, Chris Evans as Captain America, Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner/the Hulk, Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Scarlett Johansson as Black Widow, Jeremy Renner as Hawkeye/Ronin, Don Cheadle as War Machine, Paul Rudd as Ant-Man, Brie Larson as Captain Marvel, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Danai Gurira as Okoye, Bradley Cooper as Rocket Raccoon, and Josh Brolin as Thanos.

What do you think of Mark Ruffalo’s melancholy message? Are you excited to see the Hulk in Avengers: Endgame? Let us knowhow you feel about it in the comments.

Avengers: Endgame opens in theaters on April 26th. Captain Marvel is now playing in theaters. Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.

