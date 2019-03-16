‘Avengers: Endgame’ Fan Creates Complete Timeline of the Infinity Stones

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has now been in existence for a decade and the Infinity Stones have been a part of the shared entertainment universe since the very beginning. Though it wasn’t explicitly stated what they were at the time, the first stone appeared in the form of the Tesseract — which was then later revealed to be the Space Stone — in Captain America: The First Avenger. Since then, five other stones have popped up, each with a whole different set of powers. Thankfully, one dedicated MCU fan has crafted an easy-to-read timeline of all six Infinity Stones and their respective locations throughout history as they correspond to major MCU events.

Created by Completely Marvel and shared online by u/shadowjammy, the timeline goes from the beginning of time — at least as we know it — and travels all the way through The Snap inAvengers: Infinity War. As expected, the Space Stone is the busiest line on the graphic, as it’s been most prominently featured in the MCU. Starting off in The First Avenger, the blue stone has gone on to appear in Captain Marvel, The Avengers, and Infinity War.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Some of the other stones have a much more simple timeline, like the Soul and Time Stones. Throughout their brief MCU lifetimes, we’ve seen both stones changes hands very few times. In terms of the Time Stone, we’ve only ever seen it in the possession of Dr. Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) before he ceded it to Thanos (Josh Brolin) in Infinity War. The Soul Stone, on the other hand, has only ever been handled by Thanos — at least when it comes to on-screen events, that is.

When Avengers: Endgame hits theaters next month, the Avengers will have a monstrous battle ahead of them as they work to undo The Decimation — though it has yet to be revealed how they’ll do it exactly. Whether it’s the manipulation of time travel or Ant-Man (Scott Lang) teaching the team the ropes of traveling through the Quantum Realm, it’s apparent the rumored three-hour movie is going to keep fans guessing until its premiere.

Captain Marvel is in theaters now while Avengers: Endgame hits theaters April 26th.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about the new Shazam! early reactions and we are breaking down the epic Avengers: Endgame trailer! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!