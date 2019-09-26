Avengers: Endgame Meme Proves Iron Man Was Really the Strongest Avenger

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has been around for over ten years, which means there are many superheroes with lots of strength to choose from. The debate rages on of who’s the strongest Avenger, with Hulk and Thor vying for the title in Thor: Ragnarok, and Captain Marvel showing up this year to give them both a run for their money. However, a meme shared to the r/Avengers subreddit, a page where for “everything you ever wanted to discuss about Marvel’s elite team of superheroes,” argues that Tony Stark/Iron Man is, in fact, the strongest of them all.

“The real HERO 😎,” u/iam_sati posted.

As you can see, the meme shows Thanos, Hulk, and Tony all using the Infinity Gauntlet. While Thanos and Hulk let out a painful scream when they snapped their fingers, Tony looks extremely calm. Many fans commented on the post to discuss why:

“Neither Thanos or Hulk wanted to die but Tony accepted his fate,” u/linusplaysminecraft explained.

“If you watch all the movies together Tony is always getting his left arm injured, he’s always clutching at it. Left arm pain is symptomatic or heart trouble so I’ve always held to the idea that it symbolizes Tony’s inability to heal from getting imprisoned in that cave, and then constantly having that same wound reopened over and over,” u/mynemesisjeph pointed out.

“I read a fan-theory somewhere that said Thanos and Hulk struggled with the Gauntlet because they’re not used to feeling pain due to their immense strength. Tony, being only human, has had to deal with pain his whole life (especially with the arc reactor surgery), so for him, pain is just another day at the office,” u/TC_Buckeye shared.

