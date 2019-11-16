Viral Avengers: Endgame Theory Suggests Morgan Stark Never Actually Existed

Even half a year after its release, Avengers: Endgame continues being analyzed by fans of the overarching Marvel Cinematic Universe. Now, one viral fan theory might be one of the most insane (and heartbreaking) theories we’ve ever come across. Originally shared by Twitter user @Sisabet, the theory suggests Morgan Stark (Lexi Rabe) never existed. Rather, the Stark offspring was actually an android built by Iron Man himself, Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.). Sounds pretty out there, right?

“I totally thought Tony made a robot daughter the whole damn movie,” the tweet of a text message screenshot reads. “I thought for sure in the beginning especially because pepper [sic] didn’t have anything to do with her. And then when she said I love you 3000, I thought ha ha she’s the ILU 3000 that’s her model.”

The theorist then continues on with the first reunion of Stark and Steve Rogers’ (Chris Evans) team. “And when Tony said the captain and Nat, I have to be careful I have a daughter and they look down all sad, I thought they were sad because Tony Stark has lost his goddamn mind and believes his robot daughter is real.”

I can’t stop thinking about what my sister took away from Endgame pic.twitter.com/flQrgxwJ4r — sisabet (@sisabet) November 15, 2019

When we spoke with Rabe and her mother Jessica earlier this year, the duo confirmed they currently aren’t scheduled to appear in any additional Marvel movies. “We haven’t filmed another one,” Jessica revealed. “And we’re not under contract, negotiations, or conversation at this point.”

Avengers: Endgame can now be streamed on Disney+.

