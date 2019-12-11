Avengers: Endgame Was Most Tweeted About Movie of 2019

This year was a monstrous time for the team at Disney, setting box office records across the board. Not even halfway into the year, Disney and the Mouse-owned Marvel Studios set an all-time record when Avengers: Endgame became the highest-grossing movie to hit theaters. As you might suspect, the highest-grossing movie of all time also managed to carry an equally massive presence on social media; in fact, Twitter has revealed Avengers: Endgame has been the most-tweeted-about movie of the year on the platform.

In a statement released by the San Francisco-based company, Disney dominated six of the ten spots on the platform’s “Top 10” most tweeted movies of the year. Following Endgame were Toy Story 4 and Todd Phillips’ Joker before Sony’s Spider-Man: Far From Home and Jon Favreau’s The Lion King rounded up out the top five. On the bottom half of the list are Weathering With You, Captain Marvel, IT Chapter 2, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, and Frozen 2. Interestingly enough, Disney squeaked two movies into the bottom — one that hasn’t even been released yet (Star Wars) and Frozen 2, which was just released in November.

As far as Endgame goes, it ended up grossing $2.798 billion worldwide, toppling the record James Cameron’s Avatar had set ten years prior. Earlier this month, Disney crossed the $10 billion threshold at the box office, becoming the first studio in history to ever reach the illustrious benchmark. Domestically, Disney has six of the top seven movies to hit theaters this year.

Avengers: Endgame is now streaming on Disney+.

