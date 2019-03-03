New ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Promo Art Puts Captain Marvel With the Team

Captain Marvel‘s solo debut is just a few days away, but we already have a new look at her next Marvel Cinematic Universe appearance.

Several new pieces of promo art have made their way online, which showcase the ensemble of characters who are set to appear in Avengers: Endgame. All three of the pieces feature Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel (Brie Larson), with Carol being seen both in a larger ensemble and in a design with both Steve Rogers/Captain America (Chris Evans) and Tony Stark/Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.).

With Captain Marvel set to bring a whole new kind of hero into the MCU, it certainly makes sense that she would be featured in these promo designs.

“She is more powerful than any character we’ve introduced thus far,” Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige said of Captain Marvel in an interview last year. “So that alone tells you that there’s a reason Nick hit that button at the end [of Infinity War], when he realized that they were up against something far bigger than they had ever been up against before. And having her on your side is hopefully going to change the balance of power in a way that they desperately need.”

These designs also debunk a conspiracy theory that was recently making the rounds online, which suggested that Marvel is prepared to cut Captain Marvel from Endgame if her solo film performs poorly (which it won’t).

“For us, with super powerful characters, it’s always about the flaw in the character.” co-director Joe Russo recently told ComicBook.com of the film’s approach to Captain Marvel. “‘How is the character human? How is the character accessible?’ I have a hard time with comic book characters, I did as a child, that were too powerful because I never feared for them, I never felt like I could relate to them. I think that’s why traditionally Batman is the most popular DC comic character, he’s human. So, it’s important for us when we’re working with uber-powerful characters, to understand their vulnerability on a psychological level.”

Captain Marvel will arrive in theaters on March 8th. Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Avengers: Endgame on April 26th and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.