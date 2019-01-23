‘Avengers: Endgame’: First Look at Valkyrie Revealed

A slew of photos of Avengers: Endgame merchandise have made their way online, and they include the first look at one Marvel Cinematic Universe fan-favorite.

Twitter user HowlStrange recently shared a series of photos, which reveal the first look at what Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) will look like in the film. The action figure and its packaging reveal that Valkyrie will essentially be wearing her costume from the third act of Thor: Ragnarok, just with a slightly-different hairstyle.

After Valkyrie was missing in action from Avengers: Infinity War (and, you know, half of the Asgardian refugees were murdered by Thanos), some began to wonder what exactly her status would be going into Endgame. But as Thompson confirmed on social media shortly after the film’s release, Valkyrie would be “in one piece and thriving” going into the forthcoming film.

While it’s unclear exactly how Valkyrie returns for Endgame, the notion that she’s in the film enough to warrant an action figure will certainly delight fans. And based off of Thompson’s previous comments, it’ll be interesting to see exactly what characters Valkyrie crosses paths with.

“I mean, Okoye is pretty cool.” Thompson said of the characters she’d like Valkyrie to team up with. “I mean, I bow down to her! Valkyrie would just be like ‘Sis! My long lost sis!’ Just because she’s like, you know, the leader of the Valkyrie of Wakanda. So that would be exciting. Obviously, it’d be so cool to team up with Black Widow, as Scarlett Johansson is sort of OG superhero. Both [Okoye and Black Widow]. Or just the three of us over lunch.”

“I think it’d be fun to see her on Earth.” Thompson added. “I think it would be fun to see her in more unexpected team-ups, because she has such a sort of brash, particular personality. It’d be funny to see her in the MCU, seeing who she gets along with, who she maybe doesn’t get along with. I think the possibilities are wide open.”

Avengers: Endgame will be released on April 26, 2019. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019.