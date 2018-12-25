Benedict Wong Confirms Return for ‘Avengers: Endgame’

The Marvel Cinematic Universe might be in dire straights following Avengers: Infinity War, but it sounds like another character will be joining the crusade.

In a recent interview with Collider, Benedict Wong confirmed that he will, in fact, be returning in Avengers: Endgame. While the fate of his character, Wong, was left a bit uncertain in Infinity War (something that became a meme amongst Marvel fans), it sounds like he will factor in in some capacity, so much so that it created a bit of a conflict with the actor’s role on Deadly Class.

“Yeah, there was a time when I was doing Avengers 4,” Wong revealed. “Normally it would be a logistical nightmare with the hair and negotiating that, but it’s great. I’m grateful to be on a double Russo Brothers production. It was streamlined.”

“Yeah, it did [help that the Russos were involved with both projects].” Wong explained. “They made a very expensive silicon wig [for Wong in Avengers: Endgame] that they glued on because they wanted to keep me with hair more for Lin.”

Wong has been one of the few characters whose MCU fate has been up in the air, as he only appeared in the first act of Infinity War, before leaving to guard the Sanctum Sanctorum. While this doesn’t necessarily mean that Wong survived Thanos’ universe-shattering snap, it does mean that fans will get to see him appear in some capacity.

Either way, it sounds like Avengers: Endgame will provide fans with a pretty wild ride.

“Whether we top Infinity War or not, I don’t know,” Joe Russo explained in a recent interview. “But we try to tell the best story we can with these characters. This is bringing to a close the first decade of stories. I think that alone has a dramatic power to it.”

“I don’t think there are any comics that correlate to it,” Joe Russo told ComicBook.com earlier this year. “I think we’re in [a] pretty fresh territory with [Avengers: Endgame]. If anything, I think it’s interesting after to go back and look at some of the Marvel films and view them through a different lens. But I can’t think of any comics, in particular, that would have value.”

“Our job as we said a million times is to tell the story of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, not to do direct adaptations of the comics because we’re comic book fans,” Russo added. “I have no interest as a director in telling a story that’s already been told or in seeing one that’s already been told. If I know all the events story as they’re going to happen then what’s the point of going to the film? We want to keep surprising audiences and continue the story that started with Iron Man One a decade ago.”

Avengers: Endgame will be released on April 26, 2019. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019.