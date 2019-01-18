Marvel Fans Ask ‘Avengers: Endgame’s Don Cheadle for Spoilers Even in the Bathroom

Marvel fans are using any means necessary to try to figure out what happens in Avengers: Endgame, and it sounds like one of the film’s stars is experiencing that in a unique way.

During a recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Don Cheadle spoke about the fervor of fans asking him for potential Endgame spoilers, which have even followed him all the way into the bathroom.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“You shouldn’t ask people stuff when they’re doing their business.” Cheadle declared. “Yeah. When you have your business in your hand, and you’re in a urinal… I don’t want to talk about the title of Endgame.” It’s like ‘Can’t you see what I’m doing right now?!’ ‘…Is it written down there?!’ No, it’s not!”

Cheadle also spoke about some of the more creative responses to his tweets about Endgame, with one fan going so far as to over-dissect one of the actor’s previous tweets about how he didn’t know the film’s title.

While Marvel fans probably shouldn’t be as invasive with their questions about Endgame spoilers, the secrecy around the film does make things ambiguous going into its April release. The film is expected to essentially carve a new narrative path for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, without pre-existing comic storylines for fans to look back on.

“I don’t think there are any comics that correlate to it,” co-director Joe Russo told ComicBook.com last year. “I think we’re in [a] pretty fresh territory with [Avengers: Endgame]. If anything, I think it’s interesting after to go back and look at some of the Marvel films and view them through a different lens. But I can’t think of any comics, in particular, that would have value.”

“Our job as we said a million times is to tell the story of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, not to do direct adaptations of the comics because we’re comic book fans,” Russo added. “I have no interest as a director in telling a story that’s already been told or in seeing one that’s already been told. If I know all the events story as they’re going to happen then what’s the point of going to the film? We want to keep surprising audiences and continue the story that started with Iron Man One a decade ago.”

What do you think of the unique ways fans ask Cheadle for spoilers? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8th, Avengers: Endgame on April 26th, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.