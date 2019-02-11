Marvel Fans React to ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Super Bowl Spot

Super Bowl LIII has only just begun, but Avengers: Endgame has easily demanded fans’ attention.
Right before the big game officially kicked off, Marvel Studios debuted the newest look at Endgame, airing a thirty-second TV spot of largely new footage.
Considering how hyped people got about the first Endgame trailer – and how many questions surround the Infinity War sequel – it’s pretty easy to assume that Marvel fans are shaken by the little bit of footage that they saw. Here’s a round-up of some of our favorite responses.
HYPE
GOOD MORNING TO THE NEW AVENGERS: ENDGAME TRAILER ONLY#AvengersEndgame— gypsy (@ImADragonSlayer) February 3, 2019
Cheers
That new #AvengersEndgame trailer pic.twitter.com/ucxbA4v1qF— ✋?Rachael ? ?️? (@liverbabygirl) February 3, 2019
It’s Effective
I hope this is the theme of the marketing from here on out…just straight up morose dread. Don’t do a jokey 2nd trailer. Just more of this. #AvengersEndgame https://t.co/6MJnEEtoDz— Billy Business (@billyapatterson) February 3, 2019
#Shook
#AvengersEndgame pic.twitter.com/qxFU5MBiV9— Targaryen till the end ?? (@SmilingClarke) February 3, 2019
Perfection
#AvengersEndgame pic.twitter.com/tSycyh7qub— marissa ⁎studying?⁎ (@yukhiae) February 3, 2019
It’s a Lot
i’m sitting her bawling at this teaser— glasstablegirl (@yandeezyxo) February 3, 2019
all of them are together and ready to fight and I have so much FAITH IN THEM.
i’m so fucking ready for this movie #AvengersEndgame
Get Ready
THIS DUO WILL YEET THE HELL OUT OF SPACE!!!! #AvengersEndgame pic.twitter.com/YTUc6z5F7H— Becky || MiRACLE (@xBreeTanner) February 3, 2019
It’s Uncanny
Heigh-ho #AvengersEndgame pic.twitter.com/CfTtnXWvr7— Chemiles Morales: Into the Chemaverse (@chemasolari) February 3, 2019
Please?
I better hear Cap finally say “Avengers, ASSEMBLE”! #AvengersEndgame #SuperBowl53 pic.twitter.com/sMZoVBxSa9— Jimmy Folino (@MrNiceGuy18_58) February 3, 2019
Does Anyone Have Any Orange Slices?
“some people move on, but not us”#AvengersEndgame pic.twitter.com/lhVyOB7DCB— daniela ◟̽◞̽ (@tomlinsongold) February 3, 2019