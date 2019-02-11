Marvel Fans React to ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Super Bowl Spot

Super Bowl LIII has only just begun, but Avengers: Endgame has easily demanded fans’ attention.

Right before the big game officially kicked off, Marvel Studios debuted the newest look at Endgame, airing a thirty-second TV spot of largely new footage.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Considering how hyped people got about the first Endgame trailer – and how many questions surround the Infinity War sequel – it’s pretty easy to assume that Marvel fans are shaken by the little bit of footage that they saw. Here’s a round-up of some of our favorite responses.

HYPE

GOOD MORNING TO THE NEW AVENGERS: ENDGAME TRAILER ONLY#AvengersEndgame — gypsy (@ImADragonSlayer) February 3, 2019

Cheers

It’s Effective

I hope this is the theme of the marketing from here on out…just straight up morose dread. Don’t do a jokey 2nd trailer. Just more of this. #AvengersEndgame https://t.co/6MJnEEtoDz — Billy Business (@billyapatterson) February 3, 2019

#Shook

Perfection

It’s a Lot

i’m sitting her bawling at this teaser



all of them are together and ready to fight and I have so much FAITH IN THEM.



i’m so fucking ready for this movie #AvengersEndgame — glasstablegirl (@yandeezyxo) February 3, 2019

Get Ready

THIS DUO WILL YEET THE HELL OUT OF SPACE!!!! #AvengersEndgame pic.twitter.com/YTUc6z5F7H — Becky || MiRACLE (@xBreeTanner) February 3, 2019

It’s Uncanny

Please?

Does Anyone Have Any Orange Slices?