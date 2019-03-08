New ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Image Reveals Major New Looks at Team

Marvel fans are getting an Avengers: Endgame movie special full of interviews and details about the anticipated film, and you can get your first look at it below.

The new special features a gorgeous cover showcasing those who are left after the Decimation, giving us new looks at Iron Man, Captain America, Captain Marvel, Nebula, Thor, Ant-Man, Hawkeye, Black Widow, Hulk, War Machine, and Rocket Raccoon, and you can take a look at the cover below in an image initially shared by Forbidden Planet.

As you can see in the cover, Hulk is sporting his new suit here as is Hawkeye with his Ronin-themed gear. We also see Captain Marvel flying overhead, the newest addition to the team, who will be instrumental in helping the remaining heroes return the universe back to the way it was before Thanos eradicated half of the populace.

The special will release on April 28th and will feature exclusive interviews and behind-the-scenes photos as well as breakdowns of each character’s origin and their journey to Endgame. You can check out the official description of the special below:

“Following the devastating events of Avengers: Infinity War, the whole world has been desperate to find out what is next for the surviving members of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes.

The answer is revealed with Avengers: Endgame, the latest action-packed, epic instalment in the Avengers movie franchise and the culmination of 22 interconnected Marvel movies.

With the Avengers: Endgame Movie Special, you can discover all the incredible events that led up to this cinematic milestone.

From the origins of heroes such as Iron Man and Captain America, to the secrets of the Infinity Stones and Thanos’s mad quest to wield them all, this ultimate guide will immerse you in the history of the Marvel movie universe like no other.

Get the behind the scenes scoop on the film with cast and crew interviews, plus in-depth articles and an exclusive Avengers comic strip.”

Avengers: Endgame hits theaters on April 26th.

