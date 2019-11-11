Avengers: Endgame Had Nebula Dying Using the Infinity Gauntlet in One Version of Script

Avengers: Endgame saw several characters carrying the Infinity Gauntlet, with Thanos, Hulk, and Iron Man being the only three to wield it on their hands and use its powers. The likes of Spider-Man, Hawkeye, Black Panther, and Captain Marvel would transport the powerful glove with Infinity Stones lodged inside but would not brandish its abilities. In an alternate draft for Avengers: Endgame, it turns out that Nebula was considered to fulfill her destiny laid out on the pages of the Infinity Gauntlet comics and wear the Infinity Gauntlet herself. Concept art for the moment can be seen in the video above.

At the 12:57 mark of the video above, a piece of concept art sees Nebula standing before Rocket Raccoon and taking on the power of the Infinity Gauntlet. “While the Nebula from the past was killed by her future self in Avengers: Endgame, her demise was scripted a lot differently in another version,” the pages of Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame – The Art of the Movie read. “In that dradt, she was able to intercept the Stark gauntlet during the massive game of keepaway in the film’s final battle. Wanting to prove to her father Thanos that she is a capable and strong warrior, Nebula tries to use the glove herself– a nod to the 1991 comic book series Infinity Gauntlet, written by Jim Starlin. This Nebula learns she is not powerful enough to use the Stones and survive.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Instead, Tony Stark had to learn that he was not powerful enough to use the Stones and survive.

It’s no surprise that such a major difference was cut from Avengers: Endgame. Marvel fans who have been following the news are familiar with several scenarios which almost came to be. For example, the writers of Endgame, Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely shared a few of those alternate version with ComicBook.com recently. These included a versioon of the movie where War Machine himself James Rhodes was the United States Vice President in the years which followed Avengers: Infinity War‘s Thanos snap and Richard Rider making an appearance as Nova to warn the earthbound heroes that Thanos was coming.

Would you have liked to see Nebula wield the Infinity Gauntlet in Avengers: Endgame? Share your thoughts in the comment section or send them my way on Instagram and Twitter!

Upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in Fall 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in Spring 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, Spider-Man 3 on July 16, 2021, What If…? in Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, and Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022. Marvel Studios Disney+ series without release dates include Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk.