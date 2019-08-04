Avengers: Endgame Fan Notices Heartbreaking Detail about Nebula and Iron Man

Avengers: Endgame has now been on digital release for the better part of a week and it has given fans ample time to scrub through it looking for Easter eggs and the like. One now-viral mention is going to end up breaking your heart all over again. As u/soulsowner points out, Nebula (Karen Gillan) has retrieved the orange metal piece from the now-dead time-traveling Nebula from 2014 in time for Tony Stark’s funeral.

Though it’s still unknown why — or how, for that matter — Nebula changed that particular piece after the five-year time jump in Avengers: Endgame, many fans have theorized Stark had a hand in helping her with a few upgrades after a debilitating fight with Thanos as the end of Avengers: Infinity War. If that’s the case, that meant Nebula dug through the battlefield to find the previous version of herself she killed to retrieve the specific piece in time to wear it to Stark’s sendoff.

Videos by ComicBook.com

After first appearing as a villain in Guardians of the Galaxy, Nebula’s role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe has slowly grown less hostile and more friendly movie-by-movie before turning into a full-blown Avenger in Avengers: Endgame. It has yet to be revealed what her character’s next steps are, but one would think she’ll be heavily featured in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, perhaps as a lead opposite Chris Pratt’s Peter Quill. Either way, Gillan is quite excited for the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and is chomping at the bit to see Black Widow, as per an interview earlier this year.

“I think we’re only just starting to get together these female-led superhero movies,” Gillan said. “It’s kind of a new thing and we’re living in this time of change at the moment. To see Captain Marvel do so well, I mean, I was crying in the cinema. So happy that she was smashing it and people were loving it. I think it’s time to see the Black Widow movie.”

What was your favorite moment from Avengers: Endgame? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below or by tweeting me at @AdamBarnhardt to chat all things MCU! Avengers: Endgame is now available digitally ahead of a home media release on August 13th.

Spider-Man: Far From Home is currently in theaters. Other upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in fall 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in spring 2021, Loki in spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, What If? In summer 2021, Hawkeye hit Disney+ in fall 2021, and Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021.