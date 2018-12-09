Marvel Fans Are Trying To Convince ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Directors To Add Netflix Heroes To Missing List

The trailer for Avengers: Endgame has been out for just over 24 hours, smashing the all-time views in a day record previously set by its predecessor Avengers: Infinity War. The two-minute-plus trailer gave us the first look at the original Avengers since the end of Infinity War earlier this year and it featured the return of Jeremy Renner’s Clint Barton with a fresh new costume.

According to a growing contingent of fans online, one thing was missing from the trailer in particular — the images of some of the Marvel characters with shows on Netflix. While it may not seem too organic, fans gathering in a thread on Reddit have an idea.

In the Avengers: Endgame trailer, there’s a quick clip of Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo) looking through holographic images of some of the heroes who have disappeared as a result of Thanos’ (Josh Brolin) Decimation. In the thread started by /u/robgymrat87, they’re suggesting that the Russo Brothers add images of the Netflix characters in this spot in the movie.

While the movies and television sides of the Marvel Cinematic Universe have shared various Easter eggs back and forth since the entertainment universe’s founding in 2008, there have been few direct connections between the two platforms.

With the exception of SHIELD agent Phil Coulson (Clark Gregg) leaving the movie side to star in Agents of SHIELD and the show namedropping Thanos in the closing moments of last season, direct connections between movies and television have worn thin. Suffice to say, this scene in the movie could very well be the easiest place to put some of these character cameos to date.

It’d be a fitting end for the Netflix side of the MCU as it’s been largely speculated that part of the universe will be shuttering in the wake of various cancellations including that of Daredevil, Iron Fist, and Luke Cage.

