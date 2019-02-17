‘Avengers: Endgame’: New Costumes Finally Have a Name

Marvel and its licensing partners have begun to unveil their latest merchandise offerings for Avengers: Endgame, with some possible spoilers coming to the forefront.

Fans have speculated over the nature of the new costumes sported by Earth’s Mightiest Heroes, including a uniform design of red-and-white coloring sharing similar design sensibilities to Ant-Man’s own costume. Now we know the official name for these costumes, thanks to a series of clothing items released by Merchoid.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Fans have dubbed these designs as the “Quantum Realm” suits, though that’s purely from speculation, but now we know they likely have an official moniker: the Advanced Tech suits.

These suits continue to pop up in certain action figures and clothing items, including the recent leak of LEGO sets that show Ant-Man, War Machine, Captain America, Thor, Rocket, and Hawkeye all in those matching suits.

It’s still unclear if these suits are meant for space travel or for exploring the Quantum Realm, and we likely won’t find out for sure until the movie actually premieres in theaters.

The heroes will have to make quite the journey if they want to right the wrongs that Thanos has inflicted on the universe in Avengers: Infinity War. A brand new synopsis for the upcoming sequel teased what fans can expect when it premieres in theaters in April.

“After the devastating events of Avengers: Infinity War, the universe is in ruins due to the efforts of the Mad Titan, Thanos. With the help of remaining allies, the Avengers must assemble once more in order to undo Thanos’ actions and restore order to the universe once and for all, no matter what consequences may be in store.”

The Avengers will have some extra backup when they get Captain Marvel on their side, but the movie will run the risk of adding an overpowered character with Carol Danvers’ expanded set of abilities. Directors Joe and Anthony Russo addressed the challenge of including a character like Captain Marvel while continuing to raise the stakes.

“It’s always a concern of ours about overpowering characters, because the reason that people relate to these characters is their humanity, and that they’re flawed,” Joe told CinemaBlend. “And the reason we love working so much with Captain America was that he was limited, and his heart was his superpower, you know? So we’re all acutely aware of the dangers of having an overly powerful character. [But] we like sensitive storytelling, so… we found a thoughtful way through it.”

Avengers: Endgame premieres on April 26th.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about the latest Star Wars rumors involving Rian Johnson, the Dragon Ball Super Broly controversy, an Alita conversation & so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!