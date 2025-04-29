Doom Faces Spider-Man, Hulk, Wolverine, & Cavillrine In Avengers: Doomsday Fan Trailer

Earth’s Mightiest Heroes assemble to face down Robert Downey’s Doctor Doom in a fan-made trailer for Avengers: Doomsday. Production on the next Avengers movie is now underway, so it’s going to be a while before we see official footage. Avengers: Doomsday is another star-studded project, headlined by Robert Downey Jr. trading his Iron Man helmet for Doctor Doom’s. The five-hour livestream of the Avengers: Doomsday cast announcement featured members of the X-Men, Thunderbolts, and Avengers, but missing are the likes of Spider-Man, Wolverine, and Hulk. But never fear, a talented fan made sure to include the heroes in their own Avengers: Doomsday trailer.

Mrvegaofficial shared their trailer for Avengers: Doomsday on Instagram, which opens with Doctor Doom entering through a portal. Doom is greeted by Spider-Man, Wolverine, and Hulk, who have all been members of the Avengers and the Fantastic Four. The faceplate on Doctor Doom’s helmet opens up to reveal Robert Downey Jr.’s face, and he holds up his right hand to display the Infinity Gauntlet. The trailer ends with Henry Cavill’s “Cavillrine” from Deadpool & Wolverine entering from a portal to lend his help.

The Cavillrine takes a swig of his cigarette and then pops his Adamantium claws out as the trailer ends. You can take a look at the fan-made Avengers: Doomsday trailer below.

Avengers: Doomsday will most likely involve multiverse elements, since we are currently amid Marvel’s Multiverse Saga. Doctor Doom replaces Kang the Conqueror as the central villain, after Jonathan Majors was fired following his guilty verdict in a domestic assault case. Also returning to the MCU are directors Joe and Anthony, who are helming Avengers: Doomsday. Marvel Studios announced Downey Jr. and the Russo Brothers at San Diego Comic-Con.

While some big names are already confirmed for Avengers: Doomsday, fans can expect even more to be added in the future. Downey Jr. teased that there could be even more Doomsday cast members than what was announced, and we also got confirmation from Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige.

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige was on hand via a video message at CinemaCon, where he announced two things: First, that Marvel Studios will be announcing more cast members for Avengers: Doomsday than what’s initially revealed. Second, the Avengers, Wakandans, Thunderbolts, Fantastic Four, and original X-Men will be fighting Robert Downey Jr.’s Doctor Doom. The reason Feige wasn’t in attendance at CinemaCon is that he was on the set of Avengers: Doomsday, overseeing the start of principal photography. So rest easy, MCU fanatics, we’re due for an Avengers: Endgame-style cast list once it’s all said and done.

What we don’t know is if Marvel will go the same route of hosting a livestream to announce the additions to Avengers: Doomsday, and if it will use the chairs with the actors’ names on the back. While this was a slow process, it gave each actor time to shine. As each new name was revealed, music from their characters’ movies played in the background. The tension built over time, concluding with the announcements of Pedro Pascal / Reed Richards and Robert Downey Jr. / Doctor Doom.

“That’s what [you] call a deep bench of talent… actually it’s more like a row, but an extra long one… That must be it… right?” Downey wrote in a social media post following the first Avengers: Doomsday cast announcement. “There’s always room for more…” Marvel commented in a response.

What do you think about the Avengers: Doomsday fan-made trailer? And do you want to see Spider-Man, Wolverine, and Hulk added to the cast? Let us know in the comments below!