‘Avengers: Endgame’: New Look at Iron Man’s New Team Suit

With less than two months until Avengers: Endgame premieres in theaters, fans are eager to learn more about this epic chapter in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

And despite Tony Stark being lost in space alongside Nebula, fans are confident that Iron Man will find a way home. And new merchandise hints at just that, showing the godfather of the MCU in one of those Advanced Tech suits that other members have been wearing.

The latest comes from an exclusive Funko Pop figure, showing Iron Man without his helmet with a new design that will be exclusive to Target stores. Take a look:

While the coloring of the design is off, it’s likely because this is a glow-in-the-dark edition of the figure that’s less likely to be accurate to the movie. But what should be noted is the device on his hand, the same device that has been seen in set photos and key art from the film, teasing some strange occurrences in the events of Avengers: Endgame.

Black Widow can be seen wearing a similar device on her hand in a promo photo, while Captain America and Ant-Man are both wearing them in set photos. Are these devices that help them travel through time, explore the Quantum Realm, or possibly even wield an Infinity Stone?

If Earth’s Mightiest Heroes happen to get the Stones AND get backup from Captain Marvel — who is said to be the most powerful hero in the MCU — then the directors run the risk of lowering the stakes in the fight against Thanos.

“It’s always a concern of ours about overpowering characters, because the reason that people relate to these characters is their humanity, and that they’re flawed,” co-director Joe Russo said to CinemaBlend. “And the reason we love working so much with Captain America is that he was limited, and his heart was his superpower, you know? So we’re all acutely aware of the dangers of having an overly powerful character [But] we like sensitive storytelling, so… we found a thoughtful way to do it.”

“That’s what kind of fires us up, I think, on a storytelling level, to be honest with you,” Anthony Russo added. “Because when you do have powerful characters, you have to work that much harder to find their vulnerabilities and complexities. And Joe was mentioning on a storytelling level… and keep the stakes high.”

Avengers: Endgame premieres in theaters on April 26th.

