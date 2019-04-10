Does ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Set Up The MCU’s Future?

Avengers: Endgame will tie the narrative threads from 21 movies before it into a nice, conclusive bow. However, with each new addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe comes an opportunity to set the stage for future installments. At the moment, only one film is set to follow Avengers: Endgame within the Marvel Cinematic Universe according to Marvel’s official release schedule. So, does Avengers: Endgame plant seeds for future films?

“Maybe. Maybe not,” Avengers: Endgame producer Trinh Tran tells ComicBook.com. “You’re gonna have to watch it to know if there’s anything in there that will tell you what the future is like. How about that?”

Of course, Tran is being secretive in dodging the question, and Avengers: Endgame will finally offer a clear picture of what the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe will look like. “We have got to just get it out to the public,” Tran added. “I wish we could release this movie tomorrow.”

It sounds like the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe will use a similar structure to craft its continuously interwoven story and franchises. “Me, personally, to be able to witness this from the beginning, with Iron Man all the way to Avengers: Endgame, and seeing that whole process, and seeing certain movies and certain characters opening doors to future opportunities,” Tran said. “For example, with Captain Marvel, I was really excited for audiences to watch it, because it’s our first female solo movie that came out. And with Black Panther, it’s those other type of movies that I’m excited to see, because it opens up a lot more diversity, in that sense.:

The future seems to be headed in such a direction. “To allow all these characters to come in and have audience embrace them and say, ‘It’s okay to do those type of movies,’” Tran said. “And we have so many more characters to explore that are diverse in that sense, so why not continue towards that journey?”

For now, fans are left expecting the following films which have not been confirmed by Marvel Studios: Black Widow, The Eternals, a Black Panther sequel, a Doctor Strange sequel, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Release dates for those titles have not yet been revealed. Spider-Man: Far From Home will follow Avengers: Endgame in July.

Avengers: Endgame hits theaters on April 26.