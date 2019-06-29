Avengers: Endgame Not Expected to Beat Avatar Even With Re-Release According to Distribution Experts

Avengers: Endgame is close to unseating Avatar as all-time biggest film at the box office. Thanks to a re-release this weekend featuring special footage, the epic Marvel Cinematic Universe film is now just $36.1 million away from Avatar‘s $2.788 billion crown. It’s an exciting position to be in with fans and even the film’s stars excited to see the gap narrowing, but it might not be enough. Even with this re-release, Endgame isn’t expected to move past Avatar.

According to a report from Deadline, even with the re-release the odds aren’t quite in Endgame‘s favor, so much so that it would be a surprise if the film made it all the way to the top on just this one re-release alone. The report specifically notes that even if Endgame manages to gross $10 to $15 million worldwide in the next week, that remaining $22 to $27 million will be a difficult hill to climb and could require an additional re-release to pull it off. The report goes on to note that there are those in distribution circles that think Endgame simply won’t be able to go the full distance, ultimately falling tantalizingly short.

And the report also notes the reason why Endgame may not quite make it to unseating Avatar: the global market. Avatar had a strong showing in countries outside of the U.S./Canada and China markets — markedly stronger than Endgame‘s performance in them. For example, Avatar brought in $175.6 million in France while Endgame did under half of that with $59.3 million. And, while one could counter that Endgame performed extremely well in China, the film won’t be re-released there as China has a 30-day play period policy on U.S. films. Endgame wasn’t given an extension on that policy, meaning any additional money the movie could have made there simply isn’t an option.

With all of that said, it’s not impossible that Endgame could still come out on top. Spider-Man: Far From Home opens in theaters next week and could inspire moviegoers to give Endgame another watch as well. There’s also always the possibility that the film could get another re-release, and though that’s simply speculation at this point it wouldn’t be surprising if Marvel opted to do just that in order to cross the finish line.

You can find the official description for Endgame below.

“After the devastating events of Avengers: Infinity War (2018), the universe is in ruins due to the efforts of the Mad Titan, Thanos. With the help of remaining allies, the Avengers must assemble once more in order to undo Thanos’ actions and restore order to the universe once and for all, no matter what consequences may be in store.”

Avengers: Endgame is in theaters now, while Spider-Man: Far From Home hits on July 2nd.

