Avengers: Endgame Opening Day International Box Office Smashes Records

The time is finally here! After an incredibly long one-year wait, Avengers: Endgame has finally hit theaters. For a while, experts have predicted that the new Marvel Cinematic Universe film would make an unprecedented amount of money at the box office, so it’s unsurprising to learn that it’s already breaking records. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film has already made $169 million overseas on the first day of its release. That number includes $107.2 million from China alone.

“Endgame touched down in its first 25 markets setting all-time industry single day records in many areas. All markets saw openings above that of Avengers: Infinity War when opening on the same day,” THR reports. “Among major markets, South Korea followed China with $8.4 million, followed by Australia ($7 million), France ($6 million), Italy ($5.8 million) and Germany ($5.6 million).”

Currently, the film is projected to make $900 million to $950 million this weekend, but it could end up being even highter. The domestic box office is expected to hit anywhere between $270 million and $300 million, which would be a new opening record. Currently, Avengers: Infinity War holds the record, earning $257,698,183 domestically and $640,521,291 worldwide on its opening weekend last year.

Avengers: Endgame already beat Star Wars: The Force Awakens‘ pre-sale record on Fandango in a mere six hours, something that surprised both Fandango and Marvel Studios. Fandango editor Erik Davis said the website had “never seen anything like this.”

Avengers: Endgame was directed by Joe and Anthony Russo and stars Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Chris Evans (Captain America), Josh Brolin (Thanos), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Don Cheadle (War Machine), Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie), and Bradley Cooper (Rocket Raccoon).

Avengers: Endgame opens in theaters everywhere tonight. Other Marvel Cinematic Universe films include Captain Marvel, which is still playing in select theaters, and Spider-Man Far From Home, which lands in theaters on July 2nd.

