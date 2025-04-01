Tom Hardy Still Wants Venom & Spider-Man Crossover (& Answers if He’d Return for Another Solo Film)

Tom Hardy is still hoping for Venom to crossover with Spider-Man, but he’s not holding out for it. In an interview with ComicBook, Hardy said that he wants Eddie Brock to meet up with the webslinger, but it’s not a prerequisite for his return. It’s not entirely clear what else he would show up for, but he made it clear that he loves Venom and isn’t entirely finished with the character. Hardy is currently promoting the crime drama MobLand, where he stars as a “fixer” caught between two warring families. New episodes premiere on Sundays on Paramount+, while Hardy’s next turn as Eddie Brock has not been determined yet.

Videos by ComicBook.com

We asked Hardy if a Spider-Man crossover was the only way he’d be willing to play Venom again, and he answered quickly “No, no, I love Venom and I had a great time doing that, so no, no.” The actor is still just a few months removed from his third turn as Venom in the Sony Spider-Man Universe (SSU), where his trilogy was the best-reviewed title in the franchise.

Venom also came the closest to a direct tie-in with the MCU. Hardy appeared as Eddie Brock in the post-credit scene of Spider-Man: No Way Home, apparently pulled into the MCU’s main reality along with the villains from other Spider-Man movies. Eddie and Venom were sent back to their own reality by Doctor Strange’s spell without ever encountering any MCU heroes, but they left behind a tiny piece of the symbiote when they were pulled into a portal. Many fans still expect that little Easter egg to pay off somehow.

The biggest obstacle is Sony’s indefinite hiatus from SSU films. All three Venom movies were successful, but the others — Morbius, Madame Web, and Kraven the Hunter — were commercial flops, prompting the studio to put the whole franchise on hold. However, the Spider-Noir TV series is still moving forward, and if any of the characters were to live on, Venom seems the most likely based on box office performance alone.

A little support from the MCU wouldn’t hurt either, as the franchise is still building up to the climax of its Multiverse Saga. We know this will involve pulling in characters from alternate realities, and Hardy’s Venom seems like a perfect candidate for some of the upcoming crossover films. For now, fans will have to be content with knowing that Hardy is willing to reprise his role — it’s just a matter of when and where.

Hardy’s first Venom movie is streaming now on Disney+. Venom: Let There Be Carnage is currently streaming on Starz, while Venom: The Last Dance is streaming on Netflix. New episodes of MobLand premiere on Sunday nights on Paramount+.