Avengers: Endgame’s Jeremy Renner Didn’t Understand Where His Family Went in Intro Scene

Marvel Studio is so secretive with their productions that often times actors aren’t quite aware what they’re actually filming. That seems to be the cast with Avengers: Endgame star Jeremy Renner, who admits he was entirely unaware his family actually disappeared in the opening moments of the latest Avengers film. Because Endgame filmed back to back with Avengers: Infinity War, the actor says, there was an uncertainty what exactly was happening in which movie.

Speaking at Celebrity Fan Fest in San Antonio this past weekend, Renner admits he had no idea his family had dusted away in the opening moments of Endgame. Rather, he was just under the assumption they disappeared and was directed to frantically run around looking for them.

“When we did shoot that, we shot back and forth between movies,” Renner said of the process. “I remember shooting with my family, teaching my daughter how to shoot a bow and arrow and I turn around and they’re just gone. And I didn’t know what was happening, I really didn’t. I didn’t know what was happening in Infinity War and everyone turning to dust, I didn’t know that. So when I did that, we shot the scene and I was just like ‘Where did they go?’ because they just went away. They didn’t tell me.”

Coincidentally enough, a grown Lila Barton was played by Endgame co-director Joe Russo’s daughter Ava. Linda Cardellini also reprised her role as Clint’s wife Laura from Avengers: Age of Ultron. It’s unclear if either of the actors will return for the reported Hawkeye series on Disney+, which has yet to be confirmed by Marvel Studios.

According to Variety, the trade publication that first broke the news, the series will supposedly follow Barton as he passes on the Hawkeye mantle to Kate Bishop, a fan-favorite character from the Marvel mythos, leading some to believe the show could eventually pave way for a Young Avengers film or series.

Avengers: Endgame is now in theaters ahead of Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 2nd. Captain Marvel is now available wherever movies are sold.