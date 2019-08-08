Avengers: Endgame Originally Had More Characters Carrying Infinity Gauntlet

Avengers: Endgame is finally available for home-viewing, which means we’ve gotten the chance to listen to the film’s commentary, which features directors Joe and Anthony Russo, and co-writers, Stephen McFeely and Christopher Markus. The creators have discussed everything from how the movie was made to insights into the story decisions. They also chat about things that didn’t make it into the movie, including who was originally going to carry the Infinity Gauntlet in the film’s epic final battle.

They begin the discussion as soon as Black Panther takes the Gauntlet and starts to hand it off to other heroes.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Now this part of the movie is what we call the ‘flea-flicker’ which is a chance for several characters to carry the load of the Gauntlet, trying to get it towards the van, and to be assisted along the way by other characters, sort of a unifying idea to get a lot of teamwork. And in early drafts and concept art…,” McFeely said.

“Everybody and your mother carried the Infinity Gauntlet,” Markus joked.

“And now it sort of got down to a meaningful four with various side events like this where Scarlet Witch gets to get her revenge,” McFeely added.

While it would’ve been fun to see the most intense game of hot potato ever, they definitely made the right call by only choosing a select few to carry the Gauntlet, giving other heroes different moments to shine. This isn’t the only time they called out Scarlet Witch’s big moment in the commentary, either. Joe Russo also mentioned that Thanos basically had to “cheat” in order to escape Wanda’s wrath.

Avengers: Endgame stars Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Chris Evans (Captain America), Josh Brolin (Thanos), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Don Cheadle (War Machine), Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie), and Bradley Cooper (Rocket Raccoon).

Currently, Avengers: Endgame is available for home-viewing on digital, and will be released on DVD and Blu-ray on August 13th. Upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in Fall 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in Spring 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, What If…? in Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, and Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021.