Avengers: Endgame Originally Sent Iron Man to Asgard

Pretty much everyone and their mother has see Avengers: Endgame at this point, so it’s no surprise to hear that the new film takes Earth’s Mightiest Heroes through various points in the Marvel Cinematic Universe‘s timeline in order to retrieve the Infinity Stones. The Avengers split up into various teams for their missions, and everyone ended up in a place that made sense for their character. However, it was recently reveled in The Empire Film Podcast that some heroes almost went to different locations. The interview features the directors, Joe and Anthony Russo, and the writers, Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely, who explain that Tony Stark/Iron Man almost ended up in Asgard.

“Technically in Thor: The Dark World, the Tesseract is in the vault as the Aether is also there,” McFeely explained. “So that sent Tony to Asgard, and he had an invisible stealth suit, and he fought Heimdall, who could of course see him. I think Joe [Russo] went in and said, ‘Why don’t we go in to Avengers? It’s the biggest movie, it’s the most fun, let’s go.’”

While it would have been fun to see Tony go up against Heimdall (it also would have been fun for Heimdall to survive), they definitely made the right call by sending him to New York in 2012. It was an extremely satisfying full circle moment and while Tony on Asgard could’ve had some hilarious bits, it wouldn’t have held the same emotional weight for fans.

You can listen to the fill podcast here, and check out highlights from the interview on Empire‘s website here.

