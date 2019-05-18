Avengers: Endgame To Pass Avatar At The Domestic Box Office

Avengers: Endgame is still bringing in box office receipts, and as it enters its third weekend in theaters it is poised to pass another milestone. While the goal is to top Avatar on the all-time worldwide charts, it is expected to make another small step towards that goal as it enters the third weekend. Right now Endgame has brought in $741 million, and if the current estimates of around $30 million hold up for the weekend, it will pass Avatar’s complete domestic total by weekend’s end.

Avatar currently sits at $760, 507,625 million, though part of that is due to a reissue of the film. The initial release brought in $749 million, so Endgame will likely pass that total before the weekend is over. The only obstacle that really lays in front of it is the John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, which is expected to bring in over $56 million, but even that won’t prevent it from taking Avatar down domestically.

While Avatar will fall, even Endgame won’t be able to take down Star Wars: The Force Awakens on that all-time domestic list. The Force Awakens sits comfortably in the lead with $936,662,225 million, so even a reissue would probably not be enough for Endgame to clear that hurdle.

Fans are much more intrigued though with the worldwide all-time race. Right now Avengers: Endgame sits at $2,534.8 billion worldwide so this weekend will be critical from a worldwide perspective if it hopes to overtake Avatar. Avatar sits atop the list with $2,788 billion, and while Endgame could very well surpass it, it can’t do it if the film doesn’t bring in a sizable chunk of money this weekend.

Seeing it within such striking distance will probably drive a few more viewings than planned though, as Marvel fans would love to have an Avengers movie at the top of the worldwide box office list. That would be quite the achievement for Marvel’s first 10 years and a fitting way to end this first era.

Now, even if it does pass Avatar on the list, James Cameron is working on Avatar sequels at the moment, but the jury is out on whether the sequels can be as much of a phenomenon as the original was back in 2009. For now, we’ll have to wait and see. You can check out the official description for Endgame below.

“After the devastating events of Avengers: Infinity War (2018), the universe is in ruins due to the efforts of the Mad Titan, Thanos. With the help of remaining allies, the Avengers must assemble once more in order to undo Thanos’ actions and restore order to the universe once and for all, no matter what consequences may be in store.”

Avengers: Endgame is in theaters now.