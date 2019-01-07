‘Avengers: Endgame’ Fan Art Imagines Gwyneth Paltrow Armored Up As Rescue

Even though Avengers: Endgame is still over three months away, something most Marvel Cinematic Universe fans seem to agree on is the thought that Pepper Potts (Gwyneth Paltrow) will finally be picking up the Rescue moniker the character has used from time to time in the Marvel Comics lore.

Previously leaked images — seemingly a selfie from Paltrow herself — show a quick glimpse of the character in purple armor. Using the leaked image as a reference point, Instagram user @creativedesigns16 created fan art showcasing the entire Rescue armor and, quite frankly, it provides a pretty convincing look at the hero.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Should Paltrow, in fact, get some new duds, it wouldn’t be the first time she suited up in some high-tech armor. Potts previously suited up in extra Iron Man armor to help her significant other Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) take down Aldrich Killian (Guy Pearce) and company.

With Tony Stark stranded in space at the end of Avengers: Infinity War, as seen in the Endgame trailer, many fans are hypothesizing that Potts will be the one to rescue her soon-to-be husband from near-certain death. After all, the Endgame trailer opens up with Stark seemingly recorded a last will and testament of sorts to try and get to Potts on Earth.

In addition to Downey, Paltrow’s one of the longest-tenured actors still active in Marvel Studios‘ films. After debuting in Jon Favreau’s Iron Man (2008), Paltrow has appeared in six MCU movies, including all three movies in the Iron Man franchise in addition to The Avengers, Spider-Man: Homecoming, and Infinity War.

Avengers: Endgame stars Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Chris Evans (Captain America), Josh Brolin (Thanos), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Evangeline Lilly (The Wasp), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Don Cheadle (War Machine), and Bradley Cooper (Rocket Raccoon) amongst others.

What do you think of this new Rescue fan art? Do you think Pepper will be the one to rescue Stark from outer space? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

Avengers: Endgame enters theaters on April 26th. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8th, 2019 and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.